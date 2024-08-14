Dance It Out 2024! 3rd Annual Bri McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser!

Purchase for any adults in your group who are attending the fundraiser!
Purchase for any adults in your group who are attending the fundraiser!
Student Dance It Out Ticket
$25
Purchase for any 18+ students in your group who is attending the fundraiser!
Purchase for any 18+ students in your group who is attending the fundraiser!
Child Dance It Out Ticket
$10
Purchase for anyone under 18 in your group who is attending the fundraiser! Must be accompanied by an adult.
Purchase for anyone under 18 in your group who is attending the fundraiser! Must be accompanied by an adult.
Pay What You Can!
free
We understand that fundraisers aren't always in the budget and Bri would never let that get in the way of being with community! Please donate what you can, if you can through the donation button below. Either way, we will see you on the 30th!
