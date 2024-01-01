Registration- -OPEN TO ALL-Buy your tickets ASAP Global Reunion 2024

Natabua Global Reunion 2024
June 21 Registration 5pm-9pm- TBD
June 22 March and Sports 8am-3pm-NHS
June 22 Formal Gala Night 6pm-11:30pm Sheraton
This is to let us know that you are interested in attending Gala night and will purchase a ticket as soon a possible.
There is no guarantee that a ticket will be available, as it is first come first serve.
Spouses and partners are welcome.
Thank you for your support.
Natabua Alma Mater
FOOD MENU - June 22,2024 Sheraton Denarau
Station 1 uSalad
Nama salad, Tuna and Bele salad , Beef and eggplant salad, Tomato cucumber salad
Pineapple mint and coconut salad, Kokoda Station, Fijian slaw
Station 2 uGrill Station
Roasted Whole pork
Station 3 uMains
Station 3 Mains Rice, Vegetable curry, Root crops, Palusami, Lamb lovo, Lovo chicken, Chicken curry, Grilled minute steak with gravy, Fish curry
Station 4 uDessert
Station 4 Dessert Banana fritters, Babakau with assorted condiment Purini in caramel sauce, Pineapple upside down cake, Custard pie, Banana cake, coconut cake, Qalu, pumpkin lote, Trifle, Cassava cake, Banana vakalolo
Standard Tickets
Water
Tea
Coffee
Soft drinks
Orange
Apple
Pineapple
Premium Tickets