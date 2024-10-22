Addis Faith Foundation Holiday Home Tour Silent Auction

This custom made American girl doll house has all of the comforts and amenities of a real home. The house features an attic space used for a laundry room and storage for the holidays. The bedroom is perfect for two roommates with matching bedding and some pictures of friends. The bathroom has a beautiful little vanity area. There is also a fully stocked kitchen with an eat in dining area and even a spot for a girls best friend. This home also has a warm and cozy living room that is decked out for the holidays with a custom Christmas tree and stockings hung up by the fire. The upper level outdoor area is ready for a picnic, with strung lights and a grill. Below the outdoor area is a garage that houses a fully equipped ice cream truck ready for business. If your child loves American Girl, this custom house will be their Christmas dream come true! *Winner will arrange for pick up from the silent auction home on the tour* Value: $2,000

