Addis Faith Foundation Inc

Addis Faith Foundation Holiday Home Tour Silent Auction

23826 US-59, Kingwood, TX 77339

#1. Heather Outlaw Photography item
#1. Heather Outlaw Photography
$80

Starting bid

You have the choice between a one hour family session or a children's heirloom portrait session for 2 with the AMAZING Heather Outlaw. *The certificate will be emailed to the winner on Monday, 12/9.* Value: $350
#2. Dig World item
#2. Dig World
$35

Starting bid

4 General Admission tickets to Dig World and a Tonka Truck for your truck loving kiddos! Value: $155
#3. Kendra Scott item
#3. Kendra Scott
$25

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Courtney Paperclip Bracelet and Necklace in Gold metal. Value: $90
#4. The Fountain Skin Care Centre item
#4. The Fountain Skin Care Centre
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at the Fountain Skin Care Centre with a facial and massage. Pamper yourself at home with Dr. Teal's foaming bath, a loofah, leg massage cream, Italian skincare bioline products and a nice warm blanket! Value: $355
#5. Lounge & Leisure item
#5. Lounge & Leisure
$100

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a gift certificate to N8 Massage. Cozy up at home with a super soft lounge set, fuzzy socks, hot and cold neck wrap, shower steamers, a candle, a mini scentsy warmer, a scentsy wax bar while sipping on some warm and tasty Spindletap coffee. Also included is a voucher to the Kingwood Arts Academy where students can take four weekly 30-minute lessons choosing from a variety of instruments. Value: $515
#6. Rest and Rejuvenate item
#6. Rest and Rejuvenate
$100

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a gift certificate to N8 massage and a light sauna session at Beem while sipping on your favorite starbucks drink. Enjoy some pampering at home with bath salts, a cozy PJ set, Spindletap coffee, a mini scentsy warmer, a scentsy wax bar, and a candle. Also included is a voucher to the Kingwood Arts Academy where students can take four weekly 30-minute lessons choosing from a variety of instruments. Value: $485
#7. Taste & Tour at the Winery item
#7. Taste & Tour at the Winery
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy a private wine class for up to 16 people at Nice Winery in Houston. Also included are three vintage wine shadowboxes. Value: $1,320
#8. Galveston Vacation item
#8. Galveston Vacation
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3 night stay in a super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Galveston Bungalow located at 4214 Avenue S. Whether you want to relax on the beach or walk the seawall and shop, this getaway is for you! *Mutually agreed upon date between winner and owner. The winner will be sent the contact information for the owner on Monday, December 8th* Value: $600
#9. Fredericksburg Trip item
#9. Fredericksburg Trip
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 night Fredericksburg getaway in a super fun 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a pool, hot tub and huge outdoor space. The home sleeps 10 people. *Offer is valid Monday-Thursday on mutually agreed upon dates between the winner and the owner. The winner will be sent the contact info for the owner on Monday, December 8th* Value: $1,100
#10. The Lash Lounge item
#10. The Lash Lounge
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate to get your lashes done at The Lash Lounge. Package includes a makeup bag, a compact mirror and a headband. Value: $150
#11. Dinner & a show! item
#11. Dinner & a show!
$25

Starting bid

2 premiere tickets to attend the Opera Leggera's Sounds of Thee Season performance (shows are 12/13-12/15), a $50 Lupe Tortilla gift certificate so that you can enjoy dinner before the show and also included are 4 vouchers to the Kingwood Arts Academy where students can take four weekly 30-minute lessons choosing from a variety of instruments. *All certificates will be emailed to the winner on Monday, 12/8.* Value: $838
#12. Astros Tickets item
#12. Astros Tickets
$150

Starting bid

4 Field Level tickets to a 2025 regular season Houston Astros game. *Excludes Opening Day/Yankees/Dodgers/Rangers* *Certificate will be emailed to the winner on Monday, 12/8* Value: $600
#13. A Week at Cho-Yeh! item
#13. A Week at Cho-Yeh!
$450

Starting bid

A free week of summer camp at the incredible Camp Cho-Yeh! Valid for students in grades 1st-10th. Value: $1,500
#14. Golf at Kingwood Country Club item
#14. Golf at Kingwood Country Club
$150

Starting bid

Round of golf for four people at the beautiful Kingwood Country Club. Winner can choose to golf at the Island, Lake or Forest Course. *Valid Tuesday- Thursday or Friday- Sunday after 12:00 PM. Cart fees not included* Value: $500
#15. The Escape Game item
#15. The Escape Game
$25

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Escape Game Room in Houston. *Ticketing information will be emailed to the winner on Monday, 12/8.* Value: $175
#16. Golf at Tour 18 item
#16. Golf at Tour 18
$100

Starting bid

A round of golf for four people at the amazing Tour 18 Golf Course in Humble. *Valid Monday-Thursday. Cart fees not included* Value: $400
#17. Cheers to Golf! item
#17. Cheers to Golf!
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf for four at the beautiful Atascocita Golf Course. To complete your golf trip included is a box of tees, a box of golf balls and a driver head cover. After your day on the golf course wind down with a bottle of wine and two "just add rum" cocktail infusion mixers. Also included is a cocktail book to mix up your own drinks! Value: $535
#18. Custom Made American Girl Doll House item
#18. Custom Made American Girl Doll House
$700

Starting bid

This custom made American girl doll house has all of the comforts and amenities of a real home. The house features an attic space used for a laundry room and storage for the holidays. The bedroom is perfect for two roommates with matching bedding and some pictures of friends. The bathroom has a beautiful little vanity area. There is also a fully stocked kitchen with an eat in dining area and even a spot for a girls best friend. This home also has a warm and cozy living room that is decked out for the holidays with a custom Christmas tree and stockings hung up by the fire. The upper level outdoor area is ready for a picnic, with strung lights and a grill. Below the outdoor area is a garage that houses a fully equipped ice cream truck ready for business. If your child loves American Girl, this custom house will be their Christmas dream come true! *Winner will arrange for pick up from the silent auction home on the tour* Value: $2,000
#19. Kalologie Medspa at Club Studio item
#19. Kalologie Medspa at Club Studio
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing day at the Kalologie Medspa receiving a signature IV of your choice and 35 units of Jeuveau. *Certificates will be emailed to the winner on Monday, 12/8.* Value: $680
#20. Homemade Pizza Night! item
#20. Homemade Pizza Night!
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a night in with family making pizzas on a HALO versa 16 outdoor pizza oven with a rotating stone & dual burner. Also included is a smart iQ thermometer to make sure the meats on your pizza are fully cooked and a cute hot pad and towel to make your cooking experience even easier! Your homemade pizza night would not be complete without a 4 pack of the Spindletap Bull Rush beer and a 6 pack of the Spindletap Local beer. Also included is a certificate to Spindletap Brewery for a pint glass and 2 beer tokens per person for up to 10 people. Value: $860
#21. Kids Basket! item
#21. Kids Basket!
$50

Starting bid

This basket is any kids dream! Included is a 5 pound Hershey bar.. Yes.. 5 pounds!! Childrens books, a deck of cards, a bluetooth speaker, a Culvers basketball, a Culvers ice cream stuffed animal and culvers coupons. Also included are 4 vouchers to the Kingwood Arts Academy where students can take four weekly 30-minute lessons choosing from a variety of instruments. Value: $850
#22. Birthday Basket item
#22. Birthday Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket has all of the essentials to make your kids birthday one they will never forget! Included is a Staceys Dance Studio birthday party for up to 15 guests, a first month free tuition AND free registration for a dancer at Staceys Dance Studio. Also included is a gift certificate for Card My Yard, a Nothing Bundt Cakes cake tower and punch card, and 3 general admission tickets with the add on enhanced experience ticket to the SlooMoo institute in Houston. A birthday party is not complete without decorations. Also included are plates, confetti, string lights, garland, glow straws and a banner. Value: $975
#23. Cooking vs. Catering item
#23. Cooking vs. Catering
$200

Starting bid

Chefman Air Fryer and Toaster Oven Combo. Included in this basket is a $500 Hometown Chef Catering Co. gift certificate, a Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and some super cute peppermint placemats to complete your Christmas dinner table. Value: $790
#24. The Amazing Lash Studio & Dr. Csengery item
#24. The Amazing Lash Studio & Dr. Csengery
$150

Starting bid

This combo basket is going to give you a full face makeover! A one hour zoom teeth whitening with Dr. Csengery DDS and an electric toothbrush to go with it. Then head on over to the Amazing Lash Studio for a full set of classic lash extensions, an eyebrow wax and tint and some lash accessories to go with it! Value: $800
#25. Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies item
#25. Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets & a parking pass to the Houston Rockets vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on January 13th 2025 at 7:00 PM. *The tickets will be transferred via the Rockets app on Tuesday, December 9th* Value: $350
#26. Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers item
#26. Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets & a parking pass to the Houston Rockets vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 22nd 2025 at 7:00 PM. *The tickets will be transferred via the Rockets app on Tuesday, December 9th* Value: $350
#27. 4 Foot Christmas Tree item
#27. 4 Foot Christmas Tree
$150

Starting bid

Transform your space with this dazzling 4-foot silver metallic tree, adorned in a glamorous mix of pink, black, and silver ornaments—perfect for a pink lover’s dream home! Embellished with luxurious Farrisilk ribbon and sparkling jewels, this masterpiece glimmers with enchanting twinkle lights that will light up any room with festive magic! Value: $600
#28. Dermani Medspa item
#28. Dermani Medspa
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a $750 Full Botox Makeover at the beautiful and relaxing Dermani MEDSPA in Valley Ranch!
#29. Club Studio Memberships item
#29. Club Studio Memberships
$200

Starting bid

2, 3 month membership vouchers to the brand new Club Studio in Kingwood! Grab your friend or family member and bid on these memberships together to start 2025 off right! Value: $900
#30. Lakonia Gift Set item
#30. Lakonia Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Lakonia Imports Gift Set. Items included are extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar with honey, white balsamico, balsamic vinegar with pomegranate, and a Greek herbs and spices seasoning blend. Value: $150

