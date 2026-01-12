Addison Knights of Columbus 9th Annual Patriotism Dinner Silent Auction

Addison Knights of Columbus

1985 Super Bowl Shuffle Value: $200 Opening Bid: $75 VHS Unopened 1985 Championship Video Bear Super Bowl Shuffle Bears Football Full Size Superbowl XX Printed on Football: Bears 46 -Patriots 10, Louisiana Super Dome, New Orleans, with Text on Football “Bears Established Date: 1920, NFL Champions 1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1963, NFC Champions 1985, 2006 Super Bowl Champions XX - with Autograph Pen 4 Bears Cocktail Glasses 4 Packers Cocktail Glasses

Classic Weber Grill Kettle with genuine Snap-on-Tools with Addison Police lawn chair bar-b-que tools for that summer get away.

Limited Edition #1092/5000

By E.Audzeyeo 1982 

Russian Artist also by the name of Eugene Andreyev

Size of Frame 3ftx2ft…Marble is approx..20inchx30inch

Hair Care & Body Wellness Kit:  


 

 Healthy Hair + Scalp Wash Kit, Wet Brush/Pink, Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo/Conditioner/Blowout Glass, Hair Sectioning Clips.    Donated by L.A. Hair Studio, Northbrook, IL.  

Irwin Magnesium+Milk Thistle & Turmeric, Bee Keepers Products: 2 Bee Pollen Single Dose Supplement, Propous +Vitamin C Liquid Single Serving, Complete Gut Health Pre, Pro & Postbiotic 20 Veg Capsules 3-in-1 formula to support the growth of good gut bacteria

Heritage Store Castor Oil for Hair & Brows 2oz

NaturesPlus Dreaminol Chewable Berry Flavor Making Sleep Easy 90 Tablets

Sleep Mask cushioned

 Support goes to  to Chicagoland Veterans Campus

These bucket of Bears will brighten anyone's day

Table, Chair, sleeping bag along with a fishing Pole lures and small bobbers, and so you don't get lost a LED light and a cooler bag pack to get your refreshments cold.

Bri Schuster The Art of Hockey print, signed by a class act hockey Player Andrew Shaw in support of our Veterans.

Mid Century Cocktail, Olive Sticks made by Toledo Swords, Spain.  Set of 12 in an elaborate stand All in heavy gilt with intricate carving and finely detailed multicolored enamel inlays.  These are believed to be exact copies of real Toledo Swords made by the Spanish Toledo Company.  Each sword is Hallmarked with the full Toledo name along the tope of the blade., with intricately carved decorations. 

Gift Card to Chef Art Smith's Reunion Restaurant $100.00

700 E. Grand Ave, #131 Chicago, IL.  312-224-1415

Sign by the Chef: 'Real Food for Real Families' Book ; Fast & Easy Meals Everyone Will Love!

Chef's Special Sauce 16 oz 

River North Neighborhood

 445 N. Dearborn St., Chicago 60654

Basket Includes:  

2 Bottles Wine: Cabernet-Syrah 2022 Franc offers vibrant juicy fruit notes:plum blackberry & raspberry ($ 25)                                Sparkling Wine Cava Brut; dry but balanced native Spanish grapes ($15)

Black Truffle Juice 13.5 oz ($25)

Grape Must Vinegar LaSaba 8.5 ox Italian Vinegar Mature

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing & Basil 3.3oz

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing Funghi Porcini & Mandarin 3.3 oz

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing Mandarin 3.3oz

Italian White Wine Vinegar Spray 8oz

Macaroni: Le Tradizional Wheat macaroni Sa Fregula Sarda Med.,& 2 pkgs Spaghetti Pasta Abruzzese 17.6oz

Fried Fava Beans 100% from Sicily 


Kurtin Cabernet Franc 2020 is an Italian red wine from the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, known for its elegant, herbaceious, and spicy character with notes of red fruit, pepper, and earth, balanced by fresh acidity and fine tannins, making ita versatile paring for meats, poultry, and aged cheeses!

6 Bottles  Each bottle lists at $30

Kurtin Friulano is a dry, full-bodied Italian white wine from the Collio region, known for its notes of almonds, sage, and herbs.  It's made from the Friulano grape ( also called Sauvignonasse).  Pairs well with fish, white meats and cured meats !  

6 Bottles with each bottle at $35

White Pines Golf Package (Value - $200)

Foursome of Golf at White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville with Golf Carts. Also included is a No Limits LTS 450CC Forged Driver

Lombard Golf Package (Value - $150)

Foursome of Golf at Lombard Golf Course with Golf Carts. Also included is a No Limits LTS 450CC Forged Driver

 

Wine Package (Value - $200)

10 bottles of Wine of varied flavors and brands. Also included is a Megatrend Electric Wine Opener Set and Wine Glasses.

 

Sensory Station & Toys Package (Value - $225)

2 – One Hour Sensory Station Visits at NEDSRA’s Sensory Station in Addison. Giant Dance on Piano, Kinetic Sand, Magnet-Tiles and Teenie Nee Doh Balls

Jay Hilgenberg Bears Package (Value - $180)

2 Autographed Hats from Superbowl Winning 85’ Bears Center Jay Hilgenberg. Frame included.

Cold winter days are made for baking. Moon Pie tin, cake mix, cookie cutter and a Nordic Ware Nonstick Cast Aluminum Ice Cream Cone Cake Pan from

Williams Sonoma


Every sportsman needs these Bobble heads for their collection.

From Canada, One of the Greatest Hockey Player

Wayne Gretzky #99 from his winery in Niagara on the Lake Red & White

From Canada, One of the Greatest Hockey Player

Wayne Gretzky #99. Cozy up this winter season with one of our delicious Whisky Cream Liqueurs. 

Smooth, rich, sweet and creamy, enjoy one of our popular Canadian Cream Whisky options for cozy nights in or to delight your coffee.  Can also be savoured on the rocks.

600 Knights of Columbus Tootsie Rolls

Snap-on Tools Bat & Ball Display

Chess, Checkers, Tix Tac Toe and Backgammon OH my!

Fun game night with no phones great for family Game nihjt

Get ready for long summer evening playing horse shoes with all your friends

Hershey Chocolate, wine and Blanket. Great date night for Valentin's Day

Sign picture and Helmet Hall of Fame winner 2002

Addison Police chair, cooler, blanket, mugs, glass, journal, patches and challenge coins

Billy Goat Tavern $25 gift certificates ,  2 T-shirts M/Lg,  Winter Cap

Connor Bedard Action Figure

Picture of D.J Moore & Caleb Williams

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Game 7 Scorecard sign by Pat Hughes

K. Monangai Signed Mini Helmet

Duncan Keith Hall of Fame winner 2025 signed by Duncan Keith

Chicago Bears Banner Circa 1959

Chicago Bear D.J Moore signed Print

