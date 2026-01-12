Addison Knights of Columbus 9th Annual Patriotism Dinner Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
1985 Super Bowl Shuffle Value: $200 Opening Bid: $75 VHS Unopened 1985 Championship Video Bear Super Bowl Shuffle Bears Football Full Size Superbowl XX Printed on Football: Bears 46 -Patriots 10, Louisiana Super Dome, New Orleans, with Text on Football “Bears Established Date: 1920, NFL Champions 1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1963, NFC Champions 1985, 2006 Super Bowl Champions XX - with Autograph Pen 4 Bears Cocktail Glasses 4 Packers Cocktail Glasses
Starting bid
Classic Weber Grill Kettle with genuine Snap-on-Tools with Addison Police lawn chair bar-b-que tools for that summer get away.
Starting bid
Limited Edition #1092/5000
By E.Audzeyeo 1982
Russian Artist also by the name of Eugene Andreyev
Size of Frame 3ftx2ft…Marble is approx..20inchx30inch
Starting bid
Hair Care & Body Wellness Kit:
Healthy Hair + Scalp Wash Kit, Wet Brush/Pink, Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo/Conditioner/Blowout Glass, Hair Sectioning Clips. Donated by L.A. Hair Studio, Northbrook, IL.
Irwin Magnesium+Milk Thistle & Turmeric, Bee Keepers Products: 2 Bee Pollen Single Dose Supplement, Propous +Vitamin C Liquid Single Serving, Complete Gut Health Pre, Pro & Postbiotic 20 Veg Capsules 3-in-1 formula to support the growth of good gut bacteria
Heritage Store Castor Oil for Hair & Brows 2oz
NaturesPlus Dreaminol Chewable Berry Flavor Making Sleep Easy 90 Tablets
Sleep Mask cushioned
Support goes to to Chicagoland Veterans Campus
Starting bid
These bucket of Bears will brighten anyone's day
Starting bid
Table, Chair, sleeping bag along with a fishing Pole lures and small bobbers, and so you don't get lost a LED light and a cooler bag pack to get your refreshments cold.
Starting bid
Bri Schuster The Art of Hockey print, signed by a class act hockey Player Andrew Shaw in support of our Veterans.
Starting bid
Mid Century Cocktail, Olive Sticks made by Toledo Swords, Spain. Set of 12 in an elaborate stand All in heavy gilt with intricate carving and finely detailed multicolored enamel inlays. These are believed to be exact copies of real Toledo Swords made by the Spanish Toledo Company. Each sword is Hallmarked with the full Toledo name along the tope of the blade., with intricately carved decorations.
Starting bid
Gift Card to Chef Art Smith's Reunion Restaurant $100.00
700 E. Grand Ave, #131 Chicago, IL. 312-224-1415
Sign by the Chef: 'Real Food for Real Families' Book ; Fast & Easy Meals Everyone Will Love!
Chef's Special Sauce 16 oz
Starting bid
River North Neighborhood
445 N. Dearborn St., Chicago 60654
Basket Includes:
2 Bottles Wine: Cabernet-Syrah 2022 Franc offers vibrant juicy fruit notes:plum blackberry & raspberry ($ 25) Sparkling Wine Cava Brut; dry but balanced native Spanish grapes ($15)
Black Truffle Juice 13.5 oz ($25)
Grape Must Vinegar LaSaba 8.5 ox Italian Vinegar Mature
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing & Basil 3.3oz
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing Funghi Porcini & Mandarin 3.3 oz
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing Mandarin 3.3oz
Italian White Wine Vinegar Spray 8oz
Macaroni: Le Tradizional Wheat macaroni Sa Fregula Sarda Med.,& 2 pkgs Spaghetti Pasta Abruzzese 17.6oz
Fried Fava Beans 100% from Sicily
Starting bid
Kurtin Cabernet Franc 2020 is an Italian red wine from the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, known for its elegant, herbaceious, and spicy character with notes of red fruit, pepper, and earth, balanced by fresh acidity and fine tannins, making ita versatile paring for meats, poultry, and aged cheeses!
6 Bottles Each bottle lists at $30
Starting bid
Kurtin Friulano is a dry, full-bodied Italian white wine from the Collio region, known for its notes of almonds, sage, and herbs. It's made from the Friulano grape ( also called Sauvignonasse). Pairs well with fish, white meats and cured meats !
6 Bottles with each bottle at $35
Starting bid
White Pines Golf Package (Value - $200)
Foursome of Golf at White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville with Golf Carts. Also included is a No Limits LTS 450CC Forged Driver
Starting bid
Lombard Golf Package (Value - $150)
Foursome of Golf at Lombard Golf Course with Golf Carts. Also included is a No Limits LTS 450CC Forged Driver
Starting bid
Wine Package (Value - $200)
10 bottles of Wine of varied flavors and brands. Also included is a Megatrend Electric Wine Opener Set and Wine Glasses.
Starting bid
Sensory Station & Toys Package (Value - $225)
2 – One Hour Sensory Station Visits at NEDSRA’s Sensory Station in Addison. Giant Dance on Piano, Kinetic Sand, Magnet-Tiles and Teenie Nee Doh Balls
Starting bid
Jay Hilgenberg Bears Package (Value - $180)
2 Autographed Hats from Superbowl Winning 85’ Bears Center Jay Hilgenberg. Frame included.
Starting bid
Cold winter days are made for baking. Moon Pie tin, cake mix, cookie cutter and a Nordic Ware Nonstick Cast Aluminum Ice Cream Cone Cake Pan from
Starting bid
Every sportsman needs these Bobble heads for their collection.
Starting bid
From Canada, One of the Greatest Hockey Player
Wayne Gretzky #99 from his winery in Niagara on the Lake Red & White
Starting bid
From Canada, One of the Greatest Hockey Player
Wayne Gretzky #99. Cozy up this winter season with one of our delicious Whisky Cream Liqueurs.
Smooth, rich, sweet and creamy, enjoy one of our popular Canadian Cream Whisky options for cozy nights in or to delight your coffee. Can also be savoured on the rocks.
Starting bid
600 Knights of Columbus Tootsie Rolls
Starting bid
Snap-on Tools Bat & Ball Display
Starting bid
Chess, Checkers, Tix Tac Toe and Backgammon OH my!
Fun game night with no phones great for family Game nihjt
Starting bid
Get ready for long summer evening playing horse shoes with all your friends
Starting bid
Hershey Chocolate, wine and Blanket. Great date night for Valentin's Day
Starting bid
Sign picture and Helmet Hall of Fame winner 2002
Starting bid
Addison Police chair, cooler, blanket, mugs, glass, journal, patches and challenge coins
Starting bid
Billy Goat Tavern $25 gift certificates , 2 T-shirts M/Lg, Winter Cap
Starting bid
Connor Bedard Action Figure
Starting bid
Picture of D.J Moore & Caleb Williams
Starting bid
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Game 7 Scorecard sign by Pat Hughes
Starting bid
K. Monangai Signed Mini Helmet
Starting bid
Duncan Keith Hall of Fame winner 2025 signed by Duncan Keith
Starting bid
Chicago Bears Banner Circa 1959
Starting bid
Chicago Bear D.J Moore signed Print
