2026 Tuscany Additional Excursions

Ayurvedic Massage
$125

Enjoy a 60-minute private Ayurvedic massage designed to relax and restore balance during your stay. Scheduled privately at the Villa.

Horseback Riding
$125

A 90-minute guided ride through the Tuscan countryside (weather permitting).

Cooking Class
$125

Join our villa chef to learn the art of making fresh Italian pasta right in the villa kitchen.

In-House Wine Tasting
$125

Savor four Tuscan wines, local olive oil, and balsamic vinegar paired with cheese, salami, prosciutto, and even ice cream - a two-hour experience.

