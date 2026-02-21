Friends of RCK - TNSNC

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Friends of RCK - TNSNC

About this event

Additional Fees

Lost Key Card
$15

If you lost your keycard, a $15 replacement fee is due.

Mid-year: You will receive a new keycard the next day your child attends school.

End of year: You will not receive a new keycard. Please ring the doorbell, and we will gladly open the door for you.

Late Pick Up Fee
$10

If the amount is more than $10, please add the difference to "Additional donation".

Diapers
$1

Your child ran out of diapers today. Please pay for the number of diapers used, as mentioned on the note or by the staff.

Long Socks (K-12)
$2

K-12 - long socks:

Your child did not bring socks to school today. To prevent blistering when wearing their outdoor boots, we provided socks.

Socks (Preschool)
$1

Preschool - Socks:

Your child did not bring socks to school today. To prevent blistering when wearing their outdoor boots, we provided socks.

Add a donation for Friends of RCK - TNSNC

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