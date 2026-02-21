Additional Fees

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About this event
If you lost your keycard, a $15 replacement fee is due.
Mid-year: You will receive a new keycard the next day your child attends school.
End of year: You will not receive a new keycard. Please ring the doorbell, and we will gladly open the door for you.
If the amount is more than $10, please add the difference to "Additional donation".
Your child ran out of diapers today. Please pay for the number of diapers used, as mentioned on the note or by the staff.
K-12 - long socks:
Your child did not bring socks to school today. To prevent blistering when wearing their outdoor boots, we provided socks.
Preschool - Socks:
Your child did not bring socks to school today. To prevent blistering when wearing their outdoor boots, we provided socks.
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