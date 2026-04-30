Vermont Wilderness School Inc

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Vermont Wilderness School Inc

About this event

Additional Foxwalk Tuesday Drop in Days

Putney

VT 05346, USA

Sliding Scale - Access Price $65
$65

4 left!

Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Additional Spring Drop in Days we welcome participants at our daily rate or to request

Sliding Scale - Sustainer $75
$75

4 left!

Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Spring Drop in Days we are offering the opportunity to experience Foxwalk Tuesday at Pay What you Can Pricing, with the option to continue attending at a daily sliding scale price.

Sliding Scale - Supporter Price $88
$88

4 left!

Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Spring Drop in Days we are offering the opportunity to experience Foxwalk Tuesday at Pay What you Can Pricing, with the option to continue attending at a daily sliding scale price.

Scholarship Price
$30

4 left!

Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Additional Spring Drop in Days we welcome participants at our daily rate - this price is supported by our financial aid fundraising.

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