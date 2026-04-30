Additional Foxwalk Tuesday Drop in Days

Hosted by
About this event
4 left!
Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Additional Spring Drop in Days we welcome participants at our daily rate or to request
4 left!
Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Spring Drop in Days we are offering the opportunity to experience Foxwalk Tuesday at Pay What you Can Pricing, with the option to continue attending at a daily sliding scale price.
4 left!
Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Spring Drop in Days we are offering the opportunity to experience Foxwalk Tuesday at Pay What you Can Pricing, with the option to continue attending at a daily sliding scale price.
4 left!
Generally, Foxwalk pricing is offered on a sliding scale of $65 / $75 / $88 per day. We offer financial aid to assist access through our scholarship and reparation funds. For Additional Spring Drop in Days we welcome participants at our daily rate - this price is supported by our financial aid fundraising.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!