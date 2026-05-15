Additional Items for completion

Luxury Westhampton Beach Getaway (5 Bedrooms, Pool & Water Views)

Donated by Courtney and Chad Gessin and First Dunes.

(Fair Market Value: $25,000)

** Auction Item open only to Senesh current & alumni families.





Your choice of Passover 2027 - April 21-30, 2027— escape to a stunning Westhampton Beach retreat and start summer in style. This luxury bayside home offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 3,200 square feet of beautifully designed living space, perfect for gathering with family or friends.





Unwind by the heated gunite pool, take in water views with glimpses of the ocean, and enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living in one of the Hamptons’ most coveted locations. Available Thursday through Monday, this is an effortless, elegant getaway for a long holiday weekend.





Restrictions: Available for Passover 2027. Exact dates subject to coordination and availability. No exchanges or substitutions.





(Listing for photos only: https://outeast.com/homes/774-dune-rd-a-westhampton-beach/404636





https://firstdunes.com/