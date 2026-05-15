Additional Items for completion

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Starting bid
Luxury Westhampton Beach Getaway (5 Bedrooms, Pool & Water Views)
Donated by Courtney and Chad Gessin and First Dunes.
(Fair Market Value: $25,000)
** Auction Item open only to Senesh current & alumni families.
Your choice of Passover 2027 - April 21-30, 2027— escape to a stunning Westhampton Beach retreat and start summer in style. This luxury bayside home offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 3,200 square feet of beautifully designed living space, perfect for gathering with family or friends.
Unwind by the heated gunite pool, take in water views with glimpses of the ocean, and enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living in one of the Hamptons’ most coveted locations. Available Thursday through Monday, this is an effortless, elegant getaway for a long holiday weekend.
Restrictions: Available for Passover 2027. Exact dates subject to coordination and availability. No exchanges or substitutions.
(Listing for photos only: https://outeast.com/homes/774-dune-rd-a-westhampton-beach/404636
Starting bid
Donated by Irit Ben-Harosh
Two identical packages are available, listed separately.
*Note: This class is geared towards adults. For parent/child workshop, see the other auction link.
(Fair Market Value: $550)
Enjoy a hands-on private ceramics experience brought directly to your space for a group of up to 10 participants (ages 8+), led by artist and Senesh parent Irit Ben-Harosh.
Participants will hand-build their own piece using soft white clay, choosing from options such as a small bowl, Shabbat candle holder, plate, or small sculpture, and finish it with glaze paint in a color of their choice.
This approximately one-hour, mess-free workshop is a creative and collaborative experience that makes art accessible, fun, and meaningful for groups. Sessions are available on weekdays or weekends between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM and take place in your home or chosen space. Finished pieces will be ready approximately two weeks after the session.
Restrictions: Valid for up to 10 participants (ages 8+). Must be scheduled within 60 days; rescheduling permitted if needed. Subject to availability. Activity location outside central Manhattan and Brooklyn will require additional uber fee to safely deliver the work.
Instagram: @natural_ceramics_newyork
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Barbara Siminovich-Blok
(Fair Market Value: $360)
One new patient acupuncture appointment and one follow-up session with Dr. Barbara Siminovich-Blok (Senesh parent) at her Brooklyn office near Carroll Street. This offering includes a comprehensive initial intake and treatment, followed by a follow-up visit, providing personalized integrative care tailored to the patient’s needs.
Dr. Siminovich-Blok is a licensed acupuncturist and naturopathic physician with extensive experience in integrative medicine, specializing in pain management, chronic conditions, fertility support, sports injuries, and overall wellness.
Restrictions: Valid for one year from date of purchase. Scheduling required in advance. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse
(Fair Market Value: $100)
Enjoy a delicious meal at Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse with this $100 gift card. Known for its slow-smoked meats, classic BBQ favorites, and hearty sides, Izzy’s is a go-to Brooklyn destination for a casual night out or a satisfying meal with family and friends.
Restrictions: Gift card subject to standard restaurant terms and conditions. No cash value. Not redeemable for cash.
Starting bid
Donated by Nick Merone
Fair Market Value: $350
Sharpen your skills on the court with a 1-hour private group basketball training session led by a professional coach. Designed for up to six players, this high-energy session focuses on drills, technique, and game-ready fundamentals—perfect for friends or teammates looking to improve together in a fun, structured environment.
Restrictions: Expires June 2027. Valid for up to 6 participants. Scheduling required in advance. Subject to availability. Players should around the same age. Session to take place in a park near Senesh.
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