Additional Items for completion2

Donated by The Late Show

(Fair Market Value: $100)





Celebrate a piece of late-night history with exclusive The Late Show with Stephen Colbert merchandise from the show’s final season. This special prize pack includes a branded tote bag, hat, mug, and shirt, offering fans a unique collection of official show memorabilia.





A fun and collectible set for any late-night television fan, this package captures the spirit and legacy of one of television’s most iconic programs.





Restrictions: Merchandise subject to availability of sizes/styles included in final package. No cash value. Not redeemable for cash.