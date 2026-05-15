The Senesh School
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The Senesh School

About this event

Sales closed

Additional Items for completion2

Pick-up location

342 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, USA

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Merch Pack item
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Merch Pack
$50

Starting bid

Donated by The Late Show

(Fair Market Value: $100)


Celebrate a piece of late-night history with exclusive The Late Show with Stephen Colbert merchandise from the show’s final season. This special prize pack includes a branded tote bag, hat, mug, and shirt, offering fans a unique collection of official show memorabilia.


A fun and collectible set for any late-night television fan, this package captures the spirit and legacy of one of television’s most iconic programs.


Restrictions: Merchandise subject to availability of sizes/styles included in final package. No cash value. Not redeemable for cash.

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