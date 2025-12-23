Celebrating Creativity 2026 ADDY celebration SOLD OUT!

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About this event
Professional Admission. Our standard ticket price for entry. If you are an active, paid member of AAF FW and are buying a ticket for yourself, a spouse, or a colleague, please use the member option below.
It is only available if you are a registered and paid AAF FW member. If you are not a member, you agree to purchase your membership. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Members CAN purchase tickets for anyone else at the membership rate.
Special student pricing. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. This ticket item is also for instructors or parents of students attending the event.
Each attendee needs their own ticket.
$
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