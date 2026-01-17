Respite Ranch

Hosted by

Respite Ranch

About this event

Sales closed

Addy's Hope Adoptive Family Retreat

248 FM 142

Lueders, TX 79533, USA

Add a donation for Respite Ranch

$

Retreat Registration Deposit
$100

Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.

Large Family- 9 or more
$100

Each Family will have their own cabin with bathroom attached. Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.

Motel Bunk- 8 people max
$100

Motel bunk suite with two rooms and bathroom. Holds 8 people max. Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.

Motel- 4 people per room
$100

Your family can reserve 2 of these rooms for a Family of 8 people max. One adult will need to be in each room with your children. Rooms do not have an interior connecting door, but will be next to each other. Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!