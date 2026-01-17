Addy's Hope Adoptive Family Retreat

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About this event
$
Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.
Each Family will have their own cabin with bathroom attached. Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.
Motel bunk suite with two rooms and bathroom. Holds 8 people max. Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.
Your family can reserve 2 of these rooms for a Family of 8 people max. One adult will need to be in each room with your children. Rooms do not have an interior connecting door, but will be next to each other. Deposit to be refunded at check-in only. If you need to cancel your spot, your deposit will become a donation to our organization.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!