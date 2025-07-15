Ade's GlobalFoundation Inc's Shop

% High Quality and super Durable and Waterproof: Thoughtful design of Wind Buffer prevents heat losing, while the detailed anti-pinch Grosgrain Ribbon prevents zipper from snags. Top quality 210T ripstop polyester shell, 190T Pongee Lining, as well as premium 450GSM micro fiber filling. The ingenious workmanship boosts the durability to a higher level without compromising heat lost. It is not only good for warm weather, but also good for cold weather too



