Youth Leader of The Year Award Banquet - National Network Of Youth Ministries

We’re thrilled to invite you to an evening celebrating what God has done through youth ministry in Northern Nevada. This event will celebrate the notable achievements in youth ministry as well as announcing the Lynn Owen Alt II Youth Leader of the Year Award. This special event will feature a silent auction with a curated selection of exceptional items and unique experiences.

Highlights of the Evening:

Silent Auction: Bid on exceptional items and experiences. Items will be added up until the night of, so keep checking the site! Link is below.

Refined Youth Group Food Fare: Enjoy authentic Italian pizza and pleasant drinks while mingling with fellow supporters.

Inspiring Stories: Hear from those whose lives have been positively impacted by Youth Workers in Northern Nevada.

All proceeds from the evening will support the National Network of Youth Ministries' ministry in the Southwest region, helping us create collaborative spaces for youth leaders to be personally encouraged, professionally equipped, and spiritually strengthened for faithful and effective ministry to the next generation!

Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.





Click below to start bidding on our silent auction today!

NNYM's Silent Auction