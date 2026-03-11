ADHS Marching Band & Trip Payments 2026-2027

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Registration fee & trip deposit, due at registration (deadline Monday, June 1, 2026)
Both marching band season and trip fees. Due by Monday, July 20, 2026 (in addition to the registration fees)
Payments due 8/31, 9/30, 10/31, 11/30, 12/31, 1/31
Includes registration fees and preseason payments for both the marching band season and the trip
Registration fee & trip deposit, due at registration (deadline Monday, June 1, 2026) with additional sibling discount
Both marching band season and trip fees. Due by Monday, July 20, 2026 (in addition to the registration fees) with additional sibling discount applied to the portion
Payments due 8/31, 9/30, 10/31, 11/30, 12/31, 1/31
Includes registration fee and preseason payment with additional sibling discount
Use this if you need to pay any other amount such as past balances or amount due after fundraising credits. Note: "pay what you can" just indicates the type of option that Zeffy provides for variable payment.
This is one way you can help your fellow marching band families! Your optional contribution will help fund scholarships and is tax deductible. We never want money to be a barrier to our program. Note that this is a donation and does not apply to your student's account.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!