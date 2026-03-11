Athens Drive Band Booster Club

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Athens Drive Band Booster Club

About this event

ADHS Marching Band & Trip Payments 2026-2027

Registration Fee
$400

Registration fee & trip deposit, due at registration (deadline Monday, June 1, 2026)

Preseason Payment
$400

Both marching band season and trip fees. Due by Monday, July 20, 2026 (in addition to the registration fees)

Monthly Payment
$245

Payments due 8/31, 9/30, 10/31, 11/30, 12/31, 1/31

Full Season Payment
$2,270

Includes registration fees and preseason payments for both the marching band season and the trip

Registration Fee (Sibling)
$360

Registration fee & trip deposit, due at registration (deadline Monday, June 1, 2026) with additional sibling discount

Preseason Payment (Sibling)
$340

Both marching band season and trip fees. Due by Monday, July 20, 2026 (in addition to the registration fees) with additional sibling discount applied to the portion

Monthly Payment (Sibling)
$217

Payments due 8/31, 9/30, 10/31, 11/30, 12/31, 1/31

Full Season Payment (Sibling)
$1,996

Includes registration fee and preseason payment with additional sibling discount

Other Payment Amount
Pay what you can

Use this if you need to pay any other amount such as past balances or amount due after fundraising credits. Note: "pay what you can" just indicates the type of option that Zeffy provides for variable payment.

Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

This is one way you can help your fellow marching band families! Your optional contribution will help fund scholarships and is tax deductible. We never want money to be a barrier to our program. Note that this is a donation and does not apply to your student's account.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!