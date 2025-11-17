Hosted by

Athens Drive Band Booster Club

ADHS Winter Guard and Winter Percussion Payments 2025-2026

Winter Guard Deposit
$200

due at registration (by December 9) - note: choose Winter Guard FULL Season payment instead if you prefer to pay upfront

Winter Guard Payment (2nd)
$200

due 1/15

Winter Guard Payment (3rd and 4th)
$175

due 2/15, 3/15

Winter Guard FULL Season payment
$750

If you choose to pay in full, you can pay this instead of deposit and additional guard payments

Winter Percussion Deposit
$200

due at registration (by December 9) - note: choose Winter Percussion FULL Season payment instead if you prefer to pay in full

Winter Percussion Payment (2nd, 3rd, 4th)
$300

due 12/31, 1/31, 2/28

Winter Percussion Payment (5th)
$275

due 3/31

Winter Percussion FULL Season payment
$1,375

If you choose to pay in full, you can pay this instead of deposit and additional percussion payments

HOW TO MAKE A PAYMENT TO YOUR BAND ACCOUNT
Free

If you want to make a payment to your student's band account toward any other fees, select a quantity of 1 here and enter the amount you want to pay in the donation box below. During check out, you will have the opportunity to enter the name of the student you want the amount applied to.

