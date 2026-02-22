ADI, a Fijian Film Screening

Pre-sale tickets $20; day of event at the door will be $25.00.

Ticket price: $20 age 12+

Ages 11 and under are FREE





The Fiji Women of Washington Association has worked with the ADI film team to organize a community screening here in Seattle. The event is intended as an intergenerational cultural gathering for Fijians in the diaspora, particularly our youth seeking connection to language, heritage, and identity.





Please come and enjoy the screening of ADI, a powerful Fijian film as well as a brief community discussion with amazing Fijian women.