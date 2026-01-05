Offered by

Adirondack Landowners Association

About the memberships

Adirondack Landowners Association Memberships 2026

Affiliate
$50

Valid until March 10, 2027

Affiliate members are associated with a current Regular or Associate member of the ALA.

Associate
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Associate members own/lease 50 acres or less of land in the Adirondacks.

Regular
Free

Renews yearly on: December 15

Not really free!! Regular members are those individuals or organizations that own 51 acres or more in the Adirondacks. If you would like to use Zeffy to pay your annual Regular member dues sent to you by separate email, please fill in the amount shown on your ALA invoice IN THE ADDITIONAL DONATION section.

Add a donation for Adirondack Landowners Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!