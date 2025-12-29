Adiyah's Heart & Hustle Market

The CHD Care & Comfort Box is a thoughtfully curated support package donated to families whose babies are born with congenital heart defects (CHDs). Each box includes neurodevelopmental toys, comfort items, family resources, and empowering guides designed to support emotional well-being, early development, and long-term resilience during a critical time.

Your support helps provide comfort, education, and hope to families navigating a CHD diagnosis—right from the hospital.