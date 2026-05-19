Adjoin Canvas + Cuisine Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A one-night stay at the Westin South Coast Plaza PLUS a family or individual sitting photo session experience and printed 16x20 wall portrait on canvas richly embellished by a Bradford Renaissance Portraits artist located in Newport Beach. This package is valued at $5,500, offer expires 12/30/2026.
Starting bid
A 90-minute guided wine tasting experience for you and 11 of your closest friends and family that includes 8 bottles of boutique wine at your home or other venue. This experience is valued at $415.
Starting bid
A 90-minute guided wine tasting experience for you and 11 of your closest friends and family that includes 8 bottles of boutique wine at your home or other venue. This experience is valued at $415.
Starting bid
A basket that includes 3 bath bombs, 3 artisan soaps, a HydraFacial gift certificate from Your Cosmetic Office in Encinitas and a Mani + Pedi gift certificate from Best Nails in Encinitas. This basket is valued at $350.
Starting bid
A basket that includes a makeup bag, eyeshadows, a blue stone necklace, a Mani + Pedi gift certificate from Best Nails in Encinitas and a discount on any service at the Beauty Concierge in Kearney Mesa. This basket is valued at $145.
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a consultation on your next home project with Realm Home valued at $499.
Starting bid
A basket that includes Adjoin branded dress socks, throw blanket, beanie, drink tumbler, and a reusable lunch bento box valued at $80.
Starting bid
A basket that includes an Adjoin branded sports cap, water bottle, stress ball, bento box, drawstring bag, and a gift certificate for one month of online fitness classes by Yip Fitness valued at $135.
Starting bid
A purple-themed Starbucks basket with various forms of drinkware, reusable straws, a tin of Earl Grey tea, a $25 gift card, and more valued at $130.
Starting bid
A SeaWorld San Diego themed basket with two (2) single-day admission tickets and one (1) parking pass for a party of two and SeaWorld swag like a tumbler cup, stuffed animals, and more.
Starting bid
A SeaWorld San Diego themed basket with two (2) single-day admission tickets and one (1) parking pass for a party of two and SeaWorld swag like a tumbler cup, stuffed animals, and more.
Starting bid
A basket featuring a gift certificate for a micro-needling session and other wellness items such as steam eye masks, an artisan candle, loose-leaf tea, and facial products valued at $500.
Starting bid
A photoshoot session valued at $500.
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