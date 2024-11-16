Leatherstocking Council, Boy Scouts of America
ADK Holiday Gala Raffle and Jewelry Pull
3 Raffle Tickets
$5
Get 3 tickets for $5
Get 3 tickets for $5
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
7 Raffle Tickets
$10
Get 7 raffle tickets for $10
Get 7 raffle tickets for $10
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
16 Raffle tickets
$20
Get 16 raffle tickets for $20
Get 16 raffle tickets for $20
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
40 Raffle tickets- BEST DEAL!
$40
Get 40 raffle tickets for $40
Get 40 raffle tickets for $40
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Jewelry Pull
$100
Donate just $100 and take home a stunning piece of jewelry worth $300+!
Donate just $100 and take home a stunning piece of jewelry worth $300+!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout