ADK Holiday Online Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This basket is stuffed with everything a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan could want!
Play Doh, Prime Playmat, 48-piece puzzle, Michelangelo Vinyl figure, Premium Art Sleeves--100 pieces, Universus TMNT Starter Deck, & Game
Rosario's Pizza GIFT CARD worth $20
Basket courtesy of A&N Sports Cards
and Rosario's Pizzeria
Starting bid
This holiday gnome might try to eat up all the goodies before you get to them! This basket includes:
Hot Cocoa Ball
Gumdrops
Licorice
Assorted chocolates, caramels, nuts, & popcorn
Candy assortment
Santa Gnome
So Sweet Candy Shop GIFT CARD worth $25
Basket donated by North Star Orchards & So Sweet Candy Shop
Starting bid
Make the season saucy with these gourmet barbeque sauces from Piggy Pats! This basket includes a $25 GIFT CARD to Piggy Pats & a $25 GIFT CARD to It's A Utica Thing! Kitchen & Bar
Basket donated by Piggy Pats and It's A Utica Thing! Kitchen & Bar
Starting bid
This basket is full of all the items you need to make the season bright (and clean)! Included are:
Holiday candle--peppermint and cocoa butter scent
Fir Needle Room Spray--Balsam Fir
Scrubbing Cleanser--Lemon baking soda
Surface Cleaner--Lime, lemongrss, tea tree
Laundry Detergent (no fragrance, dyes, or sulfates)
Master Blaster--Baking soda rosemary (Cleaning solution)
Hand & Body Lotion--Sweet Peppermint Vanilla
Basket donated by Pure Haven Consultant Michelle Simms of Pack 2 & Troops 2, Oneida
Starting bid
Cozy up by the fire with this fleece throw blanket and six chapter books:
She Persisted: Maya Lin, By Grace Lin
She Persisted: Patsy Mink, By Tae Keller
The Millicent Quibb: School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Science, By G. Edwina Candlestank as told to Kate McKinnon
Are We Lost Yet? By Will Henry (Wallace the Brave Brave Collection)
The Healing Hippo of Hinode Park: A Novel, By Michiko Aoyama
Maggie and the Story Shadows, By Annabelle Oh
Basket donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center
Starting bid
This holiday gnome is ready to explore four picture & chapter books with you! Four books:
Shelby & Watts: A Mountain of a Problem, By Ashlyn Anstee
Same Here! The Differences We Share, By Susan Hughes and Illustrated by Sophie Casson
Built by Animals: Meet the Creatures Who Inspire Our Homes and Cities, By Christiane Dorion and Yeji Yun
A Life of Service: The Story of Senator Tammy Duckworth, By Christina Soontornvat and Illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
Family MEMBERSHIP to The Utica Zoo!
Basket Donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center and The Utica Zoo
Starting bid
Dive into adventure with this holiday gnome and four novels:
Ladyicarus: Balloonomania and the Brief, Bold Life of Sophie Blanchard, By Deborah Noyes
Family of Spies, By Christine Kuehn
This Story Might Save Your Life: A Novel, By Tiffany Crum
The Mountains We Call Home: The Book Woman's Legacy, By Kim Michele Richardson
One-year Household MEMBERSHIP to the Munson Museum
Basket donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center and The Munson Museum
Starting bid
This basket doesn't disappoint! Filled with:
(2) Salted Virginia Peanuts (12 oz ea.)
(1) Milk Chocolatey Peanut Clusters (10 oz)
(1) Dark Chocolatey Almond Clusters (10 oz)
(1) Honey Cinnamon Almonds (13 oz)
(2) Salted Virginia Trail Mix (14 oz)
(1) Salted Virginia Peanuts (20 oz)
(1) Honey Roasted Peanuts (20 oz)
(5) Hot Cocoa Balls
(2) Large Pizza GIFT CERTIFICATES from Capri Pizza
Basket donated by Capri Pizza & Leatherstocking Council
Starting bid
This Holiday inspired silk floral arrangement by Chester's Flower Shop & Greenhouses is ready to decorate your table for the Holidays and onward!
This arrangement comes with a $25 Gift Card to Symeon's Restaurant.
Floral Arrangement donated by Chester's Flower Shop & Greenhouses. Gift Card donated by Symeon's.
Starting bid
Looking to give the gift of a trip to the Spa to that special person? Look no further! Our Spa Day for the Holidays basket includes the following:
1 Gift Certificate ($50) value to Polished Nail Spa, New Hartford.
1 Gift Voucher for a Free Haircut from Anavrin Hair Studio, New York Mills
1 English Tea Shop Organic Premium Holiday Collection assorted Teas box
1 Mario Badescu Lip Balm set of 3
1 Crabtree & Evelyn Vanilla & Shea Butter Hand Therapy (Hand Lotion)
1 Cozy weather grey coffee mug
Basket certificates donated by Polished Nail Spa, New Hartford, and Anavrin Hair Studio, New York Mills
Starting bid
Looking for that perfect Adirondack style Deck chair for the little ones in your life?
These two 5/8 scale of a standard Adirondack Chair, mini chairs, are expertly handcrafted and designed for the little ones who want their own grown-up style chair for the Holidays!
The adorable handmade wreath with it's Snowflakes and Gingerbread theme donated by Troop 39 Poland is the perfect addition to these two chairs.
Chairs donated by Paul Obernesser, Scoutmaster of Troop 4 New Hartford.
Wreath donated by Troop 39 Poland and Deidra Rankins.
Starting bid
While we have the Late Night Munchie Mania gift basket, we also have this basket which offers more!
Included in this basket are 2 ($20 each) Gift Certificates to Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill, New Hartford, 1 Dustin Jones Golf Academy - 1 Hour Simulator, and the Whitley's assortment listed below:
(2) Honey Cinnamon Almonds 13 oz.
(1) Salted Jumbo Cashews 12 oz.
(1) Salted Virgina Peanuts 12 oz.
(2) Honey Roasted Peanuts 12 oz.
This basket courtesy of the Leatherstocking Council (Whitley's assortment), Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill and Dustin Jones Golf Academy/Hole in One Golf Center, Whitesboro.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!