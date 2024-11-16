Leatherstocking Council, Boy Scouts of America

Leatherstocking Council, Boy Scouts of America

ADK Holiday Online Auction 2025

Turtle Power Basket item
Turtle Power Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket is stuffed with everything a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan could want!

Play Doh, Prime Playmat, 48-piece puzzle, Michelangelo Vinyl figure, Premium Art Sleeves--100 pieces, Universus TMNT Starter Deck, & Game

Rosario's Pizza GIFT CARD worth $20


Basket courtesy of A&N Sports Cards

and Rosario's Pizzeria

Goody, Goody Gumdrops Basket item
Goody, Goody Gumdrops Basket
$50

Starting bid

This holiday gnome might try to eat up all the goodies before you get to them! This basket includes:

Hot Cocoa Ball

Gumdrops

Licorice

Assorted chocolates, caramels, nuts, & popcorn

Candy assortment

Santa Gnome

So Sweet Candy Shop GIFT CARD worth $25


Basket donated by North Star Orchards & So Sweet Candy Shop

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$50

Starting bid

Make the season saucy with these gourmet barbeque sauces from Piggy Pats! This basket includes a $25 GIFT CARD to Piggy Pats & a $25 GIFT CARD to It's A Utica Thing! Kitchen & Bar


Basket donated by Piggy Pats and It's A Utica Thing! Kitchen & Bar

Pure Haven, Pure Holidays! item
Pure Haven, Pure Holidays!
$30

Starting bid

This basket is full of all the items you need to make the season bright (and clean)! Included are:

Holiday candle--peppermint and cocoa butter scent

Fir Needle Room Spray--Balsam Fir

Scrubbing Cleanser--Lemon baking soda

Surface Cleaner--Lime, lemongrss, tea tree

Laundry Detergent (no fragrance, dyes, or sulfates)

Master Blaster--Baking soda rosemary (Cleaning solution)

Hand & Body Lotion--Sweet Peppermint Vanilla


Basket donated by Pure Haven Consultant Michelle Simms of Pack 2 & Troops 2, Oneida

Fireside Reading Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Cozy up by the fire with this fleece throw blanket and six chapter books:

She Persisted: Maya Lin, By Grace Lin

She Persisted: Patsy Mink, By Tae Keller

The Millicent Quibb: School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Science, By G. Edwina Candlestank as told to Kate McKinnon

Are We Lost Yet? By Will Henry (Wallace the Brave Brave Collection)

The Healing Hippo of Hinode Park: A Novel, By Michiko Aoyama

Maggie and the Story Shadows, By Annabelle Oh


Basket donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center

Exploration Book Basket
$75

Starting bid

This holiday gnome is ready to explore four picture & chapter books with you! Four books:

Shelby & Watts: A Mountain of a Problem, By Ashlyn Anstee

Same Here! The Differences We Share, By Susan Hughes and Illustrated by Sophie Casson

Built by Animals: Meet the Creatures Who Inspire Our Homes and Cities, By Christiane Dorion and Yeji Yun

A Life of Service: The Story of Senator Tammy Duckworth, By Christina Soontornvat and Illustrated by Dow Phumiruk

Family MEMBERSHIP to The Utica Zoo!


Basket Donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center and The Utica Zoo

Adventure Awaits Basket
$80

Starting bid

Dive into adventure with this holiday gnome and four novels:

Ladyicarus: Balloonomania and the Brief, Bold Life of Sophie Blanchard, By Deborah Noyes

Family of Spies, By Christine Kuehn

This Story Might Save Your Life: A Novel, By Tiffany Crum

The Mountains We Call Home: The Book Woman's Legacy, By Kim Michele Richardson

One-year Household MEMBERSHIP to the Munson Museum


Basket donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center and The Munson Museum

Late Night Munchie Mania! item
Late Night Munchie Mania!
$45

Starting bid

This basket doesn't disappoint! Filled with:

(2) Salted Virginia Peanuts (12 oz ea.)

(1) Milk Chocolatey Peanut Clusters (10 oz)

(1) Dark Chocolatey Almond Clusters (10 oz)

(1) Honey Cinnamon Almonds (13 oz)

(2) Salted Virginia Trail Mix (14 oz)

(1) Salted Virginia Peanuts (20 oz)

(1) Honey Roasted Peanuts (20 oz)

(5) Hot Cocoa Balls

(2) Large Pizza GIFT CERTIFICATES from Capri Pizza


Basket donated by Capri Pizza & Leatherstocking Council

The Holiday Table
$50

Starting bid

This Holiday inspired silk floral arrangement by Chester's Flower Shop & Greenhouses is ready to decorate your table for the Holidays and onward!


This arrangement comes with a $25 Gift Card to Symeon's Restaurant.


Floral Arrangement donated by Chester's Flower Shop & Greenhouses. Gift Card donated by Symeon's.

Spa Day for the Holidays item
Spa Day for the Holidays
$40

Starting bid

Looking to give the gift of a trip to the Spa to that special person? Look no further! Our Spa Day for the Holidays basket includes the following:


1 Gift Certificate ($50) value to Polished Nail Spa, New Hartford.


1 Gift Voucher for a Free Haircut from Anavrin Hair Studio, New York Mills


1 English Tea Shop Organic Premium Holiday Collection assorted Teas box


1 Mario Badescu Lip Balm set of 3


1 Crabtree & Evelyn Vanilla & Shea Butter Hand Therapy (Hand Lotion)


1 Cozy weather grey coffee mug


Basket certificates donated by Polished Nail Spa, New Hartford, and Anavrin Hair Studio, New York Mills

Holidays at Home
$80

Starting bid

Looking for that perfect Adirondack style Deck chair for the little ones in your life?


These two 5/8 scale of a standard Adirondack Chair, mini chairs, are expertly handcrafted and designed for the little ones who want their own grown-up style chair for the Holidays!


The adorable handmade wreath with it's Snowflakes and Gingerbread theme donated by Troop 39 Poland is the perfect addition to these two chairs.


Chairs donated by Paul Obernesser, Scoutmaster of Troop 4 New Hartford.


Wreath donated by Troop 39 Poland and Deidra Rankins.

Munchie Mania and More Basket! item
Munchie Mania and More Basket!
$45

Starting bid

While we have the Late Night Munchie Mania gift basket, we also have this basket which offers more!


Included in this basket are 2 ($20 each) Gift Certificates to Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill, New Hartford, 1 Dustin Jones Golf Academy - 1 Hour Simulator, and the Whitley's assortment listed below:


(2) Honey Cinnamon Almonds 13 oz.

(1) Salted Jumbo Cashews 12 oz.

(1) Salted Virgina Peanuts 12 oz.

(2) Honey Roasted Peanuts 12 oz.


This basket courtesy of the Leatherstocking Council (Whitley's assortment), Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill and Dustin Jones Golf Academy/Hole in One Golf Center, Whitesboro.



