ADK Holiday Online Auction 2025

Cozy up by the fire with this fleece throw blanket and six chapter books:

She Persisted: Maya Lin, By Grace Lin

She Persisted: Patsy Mink, By Tae Keller

The Millicent Quibb: School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Science, By G. Edwina Candlestank as told to Kate McKinnon

Are We Lost Yet? By Will Henry (Wallace the Brave Brave Collection)

The Healing Hippo of Hinode Park: A Novel, By Michiko Aoyama

Maggie and the Story Shadows, By Annabelle Oh





Basket donated by The Treehouse Reading & Art Center