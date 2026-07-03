Creators Multimedia Group INC

Hosted by

Creators Multimedia Group INC

About this event

Admin Night (TLH)

1307 N Monroe St

Tallahassee, FL 32303, USA

Study Hall Pass
Pay what you can

Gets you on the list for Admin Night! Your RSVP directly funds the project and lets the venue know we're coming.

Includes:

  • First-come, first-serve access to our open-format workspace
  • Peer accountability
  • A laid-back, headphone-friendly environment to lock in and get it done
Admin Night Sponsor
$300

Help us keep the engine running. This tier directly funds the growth of Admin Night, allowing us to host these sessions regularly and provide a dedicated space for underrepresented creators.

Includes:

  • 2 General Admission passes (to use yourself or gift to a local founder)
  • Brand Visibility: Your name or logo is featured on the related social post.
  • Community Shoutout: A dedicated thank-you announcement at the event and on our social media
  • Fueling the Hustle: The satisfaction of knowing you are directly covering the pizza, snacks, and logistics that make this study hall possible!
Add a donation for Creators Multimedia Group INC

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