Admin Night (TLH)

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About this event
Gets you on the list for Admin Night! Your RSVP directly funds the project and lets the venue know we're coming.
Includes:
Help us keep the engine running. This tier directly funds the growth of Admin Night, allowing us to host these sessions regularly and provide a dedicated space for underrepresented creators.
Includes:
- 2 General Admission passes (to use yourself or gift to a local founder)
- Brand Visibility: Your name or logo is featured on the related social post.
- Community Shoutout: A dedicated thank-you announcement at the event and on our social media
- Fueling the Hustle: The satisfaction of knowing you are directly covering the pizza, snacks, and logistics that make this study hall possible!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!