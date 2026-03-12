Administrative Professional's Day (22 April) & Teacher Appreciation Week (4 to 8 May)

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About this event
Gold Level Banner
Each sponsor has their own individual banner. You can have your name and/or your business logo on the one banner.
You get to keep your banner after the week is over.
You and/or your business will get a "shout out" on the school's social media (Instagram and Facebook).
Banner size is 2x4feet.
Banner sales end and logos in PNG format due by 26 April 2026.
Silver Level Banner
Your name and/or your business logo will appear on this banner. All supporters at this level have their name/logo on the one banner. The font size of each name/logo is larger than our Bronze banner.
Depending on the number of sponsors there may be more than one Silver banner (to fit all names/logos if needed).
Banner sales end and logos in PNG format due by 26 April 2026.
Bronze Level Banner
Your Name will appear on our big banner. All supporters at this level have their name on the one banner. First and Family names only (no business names or logos).
Depending on the number of sponsors there may be more than one Bronze banner (to fit all names if needed).
Banner sales end 26 April 2026.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS teachers.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS teachers.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS teachers.
22 April 2026
Let us celebrate the wonderful office staff. Dr Ana Laura, Miss Rosie, Miss Barbara, Miss Karla, Miss Yvette & Miss Cherie.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS administrative staff.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS administrative staff.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS administrative staff.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS administrative staff.
A financial contribution to celebrating our EDS administrative staff.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!