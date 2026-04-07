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Master Constitution & Foundation Decree
Certificate of Vested Interest: Primary Estate (CTF)
Certificate of Vested Interest: Joined Estate (SMMF)
Certificate of Vested Interest: Descendant Estate (TCF)
Private Credit Instrument: Primary Asset (CTF)
Private Credit Instrument: Joined Asset (SMM)
Private Credit Instrument: Descendant Asset (TCF)
Private Property Identification: Trustee (CTF)
Private Property Identification: Co-Trustee (SMM)
Private Ecclesiastical Covenant: Marriage Record
Decree of Divine Standing & Ecclesiastical Standing
Decree of Private Nomenclature & Sealing Protocol
Decree of Departmental Log Initialization
Master Fee Schedule (Public Notice)
Decree of Motor Pool Autonomy
Certificate of Vested Interest: Private Vessel [0371]
Certificate of Vested Interest: Private Vessel [0573]
Certificate of Vested Interest: Private Vessel [1553]
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