FERMAHIN OHANA MINISTRY TRUST

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FERMAHIN OHANA MINISTRY TRUST

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Administrative Access Fee

01-GOV-CON-001-VESTED
$55

Master Constitution & Foundation Decree

1
01-GOV-BC-001-VESTED
$550

Certificate of Vested Interest: Primary Estate (CTF)

1
01-GOV-BC-002-VESTED
$550

Certificate of Vested Interest: Joined Estate (SMMF)

1
01-GOV-BC-003-VESTED
$550

Certificate of Vested Interest: Descendant Estate (TCF)

1
01-FIN-SSN-001-VESTED
$550

Private Credit Instrument: Primary Asset (CTF)

1
01-FIN-SSN-002-VESTED
$550

Private Credit Instrument: Joined Asset (SMM)

1
01-FIN-SSN-003
$550

Private Credit Instrument: Descendant Asset (TCF)

1
01-GOV-DL-001-VESTED
$550

Private Property Identification: Trustee (CTF)

1
01-GOV-DL-002-VESTED
$550

Private Property Identification: Co-Trustee (SMM)

1
01-GOV-MC-001-VESTED
$550

Private Ecclesiastical Covenant: Marriage Record

1
01-GOV-DEC-2026-001.01-VESTED
$55

Decree of Divine Standing & Ecclesiastical Standing

1
01-GOV-DEC-2026-002.12-VESTED
$55

Decree of Private Nomenclature & Sealing Protocol

1
01-GOV-DEC-2026-003.15-VESTED
$55

Decree of Departmental Log Initialization

1
01-GOV-DEC-2026-03-CHA-57
$155

Master Fee Schedule (Public Notice)

1
01-GOV-DEC-2026-005.09-VESTED
$155

Decree of Motor Pool Autonomy

1
03-MOT-VESS-01-VESTED
$550

Certificate of Vested Interest: Private Vessel [0371]

1
03-MOT-VESS-02-VESTED
$550

Certificate of Vested Interest: Private Vessel [0573]

1
03-MOT-VESS-03-VESTED
$550

Certificate of Vested Interest: Private Vessel [1553]

1

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