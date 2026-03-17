2nd Annual Voices of Service Dinner & Keynote

About this event
Includes dinner and full access to the Voices of Service keynote program.
Ages 0-3 are free. Ages 13+ requires regular ticket. Includes dinner and full access to the Voices of Service keynote program.
Exclusive pre-event reception with keynote speaker Matthew Wallace, Director of Planetary Sciences at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Includes a private meet-and-greet and priority seating during the program. Limited to 20 Admiral's Circle guests.
Support the Voices of Service Dinner and student veterans at CSUF. Patriot Sponsors receive two event tickets and recognition during the event through our rotating sponsor display and event program. Also includes Admirals Circle Reception.
Reserved VIP table for eight guests at the Voices of Service Dinner. Includes priority seating and access to the exclusive pre-event reception with keynote speaker Matthew Wallace. Table sponsors will be recognized in the event program.
Premium reserved table for eight guests at the Voices of Service Dinner. Includes priority seating, access to the exclusive pre-event reception with keynote speaker Matthew Wallace, and recognition as a Commander's Table sponsor during the program and event materials.
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