ADONAL FOYLE'S 12th ANNUAL "SWINGING FOR KIDS" CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

1 Markovich Ln

Richmond, CA 94806, USA

Foursome
$1,320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals

Single
$330

Includes Golf & Dinner for a single player

Dinner Only
$150

This is for attendance at the dinner only

Foursome & Hole Sponsor
$1,620
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals, & Logo sign displayed at hole

Putting Green Sign Placement
$150

Sign on putting green (12 x 18) & Recognition in event program

Hole Sponsor
$300

Host on-course hole, Logo sign displayed at hole (18 x 24), Recognition in event program

Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Company logo on all cart signage and logo presented on the KLF website.

Presenting Sponsor
$11,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material, Host on-course hole, Large company logo on the course banner, 3 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, Special full-page event program recognition, Premium recognition in all KLF tournament e-communications, Newsletters, social media accounts & websites

Silver Sponsor
$8,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material, Host on-course hole, Company logo on the course banner, 2 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, Special full-page event program recognition, Premium recognition in all KLF tournament e-communications, Newsletters, social media accounts & websites

Bronze Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material , Host sponsorship, 1 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, Half-page event program recognition

We Care Sponsor
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, & Quarter-page event program recognition

SLAM DUNK - VALUE $60
$50

1 - Putt for the Putting Contest

1 - drive for the Longest Drive Contest

2 - Mulligans

Mulligan
$10
Raffle Ticket
$20
Putting Contest
$20
Longest Drive Contest Ticket
$20
Add a donation for Kerosene Lamp Foundation

$

