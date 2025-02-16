ADONAL FOYLE'S 12th ANNUAL "SWINGING FOR KIDS" CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals
Includes Golf & Dinner for a single player
This is for attendance at the dinner only
Includes Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals, & Logo sign displayed at hole
Sign on putting green (12 x 18) & Recognition in event program
Host on-course hole, Logo sign displayed at hole (18 x 24), Recognition in event program
Company logo on all cart signage and logo presented on the KLF website.
Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material, Host on-course hole, Large company logo on the course banner, 3 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, Special full-page event program recognition, Premium recognition in all KLF tournament e-communications, Newsletters, social media accounts & websites
Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material, Host on-course hole, Company logo on the course banner, 2 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, Special full-page event program recognition, Premium recognition in all KLF tournament e-communications, Newsletters, social media accounts & websites
Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material , Host sponsorship, 1 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, Half-page event program recognition
1 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player, & Quarter-page event program recognition
1 - Putt for the Putting Contest
1 - drive for the Longest Drive Contest
2 - Mulligans
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!