ADONAL FOYLE'S 13th ANNUAL "SWINGING FOR KIDS" CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

1001 Peacock Creek Dr

Clayton, CA 94517, USA

Foursome
$1,500
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Play for a cause! Golf and dinner for four, all while supporting KLF’s mission to empower youth through education. Gather your friends or colleagues for a memorable day that makes a real difference.


Includes:

  • Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
Foursome + VIP Celebrity
$2,200
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

With this foursome you’ll be teamed up with a VIP celebrity—bringing star power and unforgettable moments to your round. Rally your crew, swing for a cause, and make memories that matter!


Includes:

  • Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals
  • VIP Celebrity player
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
Single
$375
Available until May 1

Join fellow golfers for a meaningful day on the course—make new connections, have fun, and help make a difference!


Includes:

  • Golf & Dinner for a single player
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
Dinner Only
$175

Not a golfer? You’re still invited!
Grab your ticket to join us for a delicious dinner, plus our exciting silent and live auctions. Enjoy great company, support a worthy cause, and be part of an unforgettable evening!


Includes:

  • Dinner for 1 person
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm

*This is for attendance at the dinner only

Foursome & Hole Sponsor
$1,800
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Play as a team and put your brand in the spotlight! Foursome and exclusive hole sponsorship—connect with every golfer and celebrity, create interactive moments, and make a lasting impression throughout the event.


Includes:

  • Golf & Dinner for 4 individuals
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
  • Logo sign displayed at hole
Putting Green Sign Placement
$150

Spotlight your brand with a 12" x 18" sign on the putting green and special recognition in our event program. A simple, effective way to show your support and reach every participant.

Includes:

  • Sign on putting green (12 x 18)
  • Recognition in event program
Hole Sponsor
$300

As a Hole Sponsor, your brand takes center stage—engage golfers and celebrities directly with interactive experiences, giveaways, or product showcases. Make a memorable impact with every group that plays through.


Includes:

  1. Host on-course hole
  2. Logo sign displayed at hole (18 x 24)
  3. Recognition in event program
Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Showcase your brand on every golf cart with your company logo featured on all cart signage, plus prominent recognition on the KLF website. Drive visibility and support a great cause throughout the tournament!


Includes:

  • Company logo featured on all cart signage
  • Prominent recognition on the KLF website
Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Lead the way as our Presenting Sponsor! Your company logo will be featured on all printed tournament and public materials, a large course banner, and across KLF’s website, newsletters, and social media. Host your own on-course hole and enjoy three VIP foursomes with celebrity players. You’ll also receive special full-page recognition in the event program and premium visibility in all tournament communications. Make your brand the face of this year’s event while supporting KLF’s mission in a big way!


Includes:

  • Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material
  • Host on-course hole,
  • Large company logo on the course banner
  • 3 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player
  • 12 Slam Dunk Packages (one entry to the Putting Contest, one shot at the Longest Drive Contest, and two mulligans)
  • Dinner for 12 people
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
  • Special full-page event program recognition
  • Premium recognition in all KLF tournament e-communications, Newsletters, social media accounts & websites
Silver Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Shine as a Silver Sponsor! Your company logo will appear on all printed tournament and public materials, the course banner, and throughout KLF’s website, newsletters, and social media. Host an on-course hole and enjoy two VIP foursomes paired with celebrity players. Plus, receive special full-page recognition in the event program and premium exposure in all tournament communications. Elevate your brand while making a meaningful impact with KLF!


Includes:

  • Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material
  • Host on-course hole, Company logo on the course banner
  • 2 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player
  • 8 Slam Dunk Packages (one entry to the Putting Contest, one shot at the Longest Drive Contest, and two mulligans)
  • Dinner for 8 people
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
  • Special full-page event program recognition
  • Premium recognition in all KLF tournament e-communications, Newsletters, social media accounts & websites
Bronze Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Stand out as a Bronze Sponsor! Your company logo will be featured on all printed tournament and public materials, and you’ll host an on-course sponsorship. Enjoy one VIP foursome paired with a celebrity player, plus receive half-page recognition in the event program. Support KLF’s mission and boost your brand’s visibility at this special event!


Includes:

  • Company logo on all printed (PRINTED) tournament and publicized material
  • Host sponsorship
  • 1 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player
  • 4 Slam Dunk Packages (one entry to the Putting Contest, one shot at the Longest Drive Contest, and two mulligans)
  • Dinner for 4
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
  • Half-page event program recognition
We Care Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Show you care by joining as a We Care Sponsor! Enjoy one VIP foursome paired with a celebrity player and receive special quarter-page recognition in the event program. Make a difference, have fun, and help empower youth through education with KLF!


Includes:

  • 1 VIP Foursomes with celebrity player
  • 4 Slam Dunk Packages (one entry to the Putting Contest, one shot at the Longest Drive Contest, and two mulligans)
  • Dinner for 4 people
  • Open Bar from 5pm -7pm
  • Quarter-page event program recognition
SLAM DUNK - VALUE $60
$50

Boost your game with our Slam Dunk Package! Get one entry to the Putting Contest, one shot at the Longest Drive Contest, and two mulligans to give your team a winning edge. Take your best shot, have some fun, and support a great cause with KLF!


Includes:

  1. Qty 1 - Putt for the Putting Contest
  2. Qty 1 - Drive for the Longest Drive Contest
  3. Qty 2 - Mulligans
Mulligan
$10

Need a second chance? Grab a mulligan and replay that tricky shot—because everyone deserves a do-over for a great cause!

Raffle Ticket
$20

Go big with a set of 20 raffle tickets! Boost your chances to win exciting prizes while supporting KLF’s mission.

Putting Contest
$20

Test your skills on the green! Enter the Putting Contest for a chance to sink the winning putt, score great prizes, and support KLF’s mission. Step up, have fun, and putt for a cause!

Longest Drive Contest Ticket
$20

Unleash your power and go the distance! Grab a ticket to the Longest Drive Contest for a shot at bragging rights and the chance to support KLF’s mission. Swing big for a great cause!

Add a donation for Kerosene Lamp Foundation

$

