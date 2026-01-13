ADONAL FOYLE'S 13th ANNUAL "SWINGING FOR KIDS" CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

Hosted by
Play for a cause! Golf and dinner for four, all while supporting KLF’s mission to empower youth through education. Gather your friends or colleagues for a memorable day that makes a real difference.
Includes:
With this foursome you’ll be teamed up with a VIP celebrity—bringing star power and unforgettable moments to your round. Rally your crew, swing for a cause, and make memories that matter!
Includes:
Join fellow golfers for a meaningful day on the course—make new connections, have fun, and help make a difference!
Includes:
Not a golfer? You’re still invited!
Grab your ticket to join us for a delicious dinner, plus our exciting silent and live auctions. Enjoy great company, support a worthy cause, and be part of an unforgettable evening!
Includes:
*This is for attendance at the dinner only
Play as a team and put your brand in the spotlight! Foursome and exclusive hole sponsorship—connect with every golfer and celebrity, create interactive moments, and make a lasting impression throughout the event.
Includes:
Spotlight your brand with a 12" x 18" sign on the putting green and special recognition in our event program. A simple, effective way to show your support and reach every participant.
Includes:
As a Hole Sponsor, your brand takes center stage—engage golfers and celebrities directly with interactive experiences, giveaways, or product showcases. Make a memorable impact with every group that plays through.
Includes:
Showcase your brand on every golf cart with your company logo featured on all cart signage, plus prominent recognition on the KLF website. Drive visibility and support a great cause throughout the tournament!
Includes:
Lead the way as our Presenting Sponsor! Your company logo will be featured on all printed tournament and public materials, a large course banner, and across KLF’s website, newsletters, and social media. Host your own on-course hole and enjoy three VIP foursomes with celebrity players. You’ll also receive special full-page recognition in the event program and premium visibility in all tournament communications. Make your brand the face of this year’s event while supporting KLF’s mission in a big way!
Includes:
Shine as a Silver Sponsor! Your company logo will appear on all printed tournament and public materials, the course banner, and throughout KLF’s website, newsletters, and social media. Host an on-course hole and enjoy two VIP foursomes paired with celebrity players. Plus, receive special full-page recognition in the event program and premium exposure in all tournament communications. Elevate your brand while making a meaningful impact with KLF!
Includes:
Stand out as a Bronze Sponsor! Your company logo will be featured on all printed tournament and public materials, and you’ll host an on-course sponsorship. Enjoy one VIP foursome paired with a celebrity player, plus receive half-page recognition in the event program. Support KLF’s mission and boost your brand’s visibility at this special event!
Includes:
Show you care by joining as a We Care Sponsor! Enjoy one VIP foursome paired with a celebrity player and receive special quarter-page recognition in the event program. Make a difference, have fun, and help empower youth through education with KLF!
Includes:
Boost your game with our Slam Dunk Package! Get one entry to the Putting Contest, one shot at the Longest Drive Contest, and two mulligans to give your team a winning edge. Take your best shot, have some fun, and support a great cause with KLF!
Includes:
Need a second chance? Grab a mulligan and replay that tricky shot—because everyone deserves a do-over for a great cause!
Go big with a set of 20 raffle tickets! Boost your chances to win exciting prizes while supporting KLF’s mission.
Test your skills on the green! Enter the Putting Contest for a chance to sink the winning putt, score great prizes, and support KLF’s mission. Step up, have fun, and putt for a cause!
Unleash your power and go the distance! Grab a ticket to the Longest Drive Contest for a shot at bragging rights and the chance to support KLF’s mission. Swing big for a great cause!
