AMP Theatre Company
Adopt a Costume: Galatea
Galatea
$100
One of the play’s two lovers, who hides in the woods disguised as a boy.
Phillida
$100
One of the play’s two lovers, who hides in the woods disguised as a boy.
Rafe
$100
Shipwrecked with his brothers, Rafe seeks his fortunes with confidence — and perhaps too much trust in conmen. Leads the comedic subplot of the play.
Robin
$50
One of the shipwrecked brothers. Kind of heart, if dull of mind.
Dick
$50
The last, and youngest, of the shipwrecked brothers. Independent, and a real go-getter.
Diana
$50
The goddess of chastity and the hunt. Diana is a guardian of women and is also associated with the moon.
Cupid
$50
The god of love. Cupid is often mischievous in his matchmaking and seeks to prove himself equal with the greater gods.
Telusa
$50
Diana’s right-hand woman. Stands up to any who threaten Diana or her hunt — until she becomes the prey in Cupid’s love games.
Eurota and Ramia
$50
Two of Diana’s nymphs, dedicated to the hunt. They have both sworn off men and love, until Cupid intervenes.
Neptune
$50
The god of the sea. Neptune’s stormy and vindictive nature is as unpredictable as the sea.
Venus
$50
The goddess of love and mother of Cupid. Venus is known for her charm and persuasive abilities.
Astronomer
$50
An eccentric man who seeks to read the future through the stars and planets.
Augur
$50
Priest to Neptune responsible for conducting the virgin sacrifice. A great orator with a commanding presence.
Alchemist
$50
A secretive, persuasive man who claims he can transform worthless items into gold.
Peter
$50
Working for the Alchemist — and hating the job. Peter goes to great lengths to find someone to take his place.
Tityrus
$50
Father of Galatea, committed to protecting his daughter from the virgin sacrifice.
Melibeus
$50
Father of Phillida, committed to protecting his daughter from the virgin sacrifice.
Hebe
$50
The third most beautiful virgin in town.
