Adopt a Costume: The Sisters and the Bandit King

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The scheming and debonair Bandit King. Master of disguises, Frapolo is after Paulina’s fortune. Eventually, he realizes he’s interested in her for more than just her money.
Infamous for her pride, which she leans into to antagonize her overbearing uncle. Paulina knows she’s destined for something different from her life in the country.
Sister of Paulina, Angellina is praised as the model of womanly virtue, dedicated to becoming a nun—until Lord Contarini woos her and she falls in love with his servant, Vergerio.
Uncle to Paulina and Angellina. Exasperated by Paulina’s pride, Antonio berates her until she kicks him out of the house. To get back at her, he tries to make her modest sister Angellina even more prideful and noble than Paulina.
A nobleman who falls in love with Angellina—forgetting about his promises to Pulcheria, who he left in Sicily. He’s also a close friend of the Prince of Parma, Farnese.
The false identity of Pulcheria, who was abandoned by Contarini. Pulcheria disguises herself as a man to serve Contarini and try to remind him of his former feelings.
The Prince of Parma. Farnese comes to town to help his friend Contarini woo Angellina—only to fall in love with Angellina himself, and to find an imposter is already in town calling himself Prince Farnese.
A young man seeking good fortune, Piperollo is the comedic heart of the play. What he lacks in wit, he makes up for in charm.
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