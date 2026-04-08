Adopt a Crag

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About this event
Crag establishment and upkeep is performed by volunteers, generally requiring over 4 hours of driving, hours of labor, and sometimes camping. Take the edge off by sponsoring a volunteer's trip.
We're establishing and repairing crags bolt by bolt. Pay what you can to contribute to the process.
Purchase the anchors to top off a climb. Everyone will thank you.
$150 bolts an entire route- bolts, anchors, and all.
Adopt ten routes, and we get it done.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!