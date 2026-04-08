Kansas City Climbing Community

Hosted by

Kansas City Climbing Community

About this event

Adopt a Crag

Missouri

USA

Gas Money
Pay what you can

Crag establishment and upkeep is performed by volunteers, generally requiring over 4 hours of driving, hours of labor, and sometimes camping. Take the edge off by sponsoring a volunteer's trip.

Bolt by Bolt
Pay what you can

We're establishing and repairing crags bolt by bolt. Pay what you can to contribute to the process.

Safe Anchors
$50

Purchase the anchors to top off a climb. Everyone will thank you.

Sponsor a Route
$150

$150 bolts an entire route- bolts, anchors, and all.

Sponsor a Crag
$1,000

Adopt ten routes, and we get it done.

Add a donation for Kansas City Climbing Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!