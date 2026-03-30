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Gift a family that you know that would love to have a membership to Imagination City Children's Museum. This membership is good for a year from the date they come in and claim it. ICCM will collect their information from you and get in touch with them to let them know they've been gifted a membership!
This membership is good for both parents (2 adults) and all children in the same household.
Adopt a Family that has filled out our form that would love to have a membership to Imagination City Children's Museum. This membership is good for a year from the date they come in and claim. ICCM will get in touch with them to let them know!
This membership is good for both parents (2 adults) and all children in the same household.
Pay what you can and towards a membership for others. This allows others to help adopt a family together
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!