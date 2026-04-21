Magic Valley 9-11 Memorial Corp

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Magic Valley 9-11 Memorial Corp

About this event

Adopt A Flag

Standard Flag Adoption item
Standard Flag Adoption
$100

With your $100 donation, you are adopting a 3x5 American flag that will fly during Patriot Week (Sept 11-17).

Donor and Honoree will be listed on our Digital Honor Wall at mv911.org

Corporate Flag Adoption item
Corporate Flag Adoption
$500

With your $500 donation, you are adopting (5) 3x5 American Flags that will fly in honor of whom you select. Your business name will be listed on our mv911.org website, and the 5 honorees will be added to the digital honor wall on mv911.org.

Add a donation for Magic Valley 9-11 Memorial Corp

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!