Adopt a Neshama

Your support is giving Abigail the opportunity to remain in a Jewish school rather than transferring to public school. Her parents shared that financial pressure nearly forced that change, and Abigail herself said, “I didn’t wanna move to a public school… I’m so happy I’m going to be with my Jewish friends.” She loves baking, cooking, recycling projects, and creative arts and crafts. Surrounded by Jewish classmates, Torah stories, tefillah, and holiday learning, she is developing a strong and joyful Jewish identity. Her family is deeply grateful for the chance to keep her in an environment that reinforces her values and connection to Judaism. Your generosity is helping Abigail grow with confidence, pride, friendship, and a meaningful connection to Torah and mitzvot every day.