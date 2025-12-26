Adopt-A-Nest

Funds will assist in providing Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park with the needed supplies used to protect their nests; it will also help pay for other resource management needs within the park. At this level your sign will be the ONLY sign on the nest. As a thank you for your donation you will receive an adoption certificate, the sign of your choice that includes either personalized sign, photo sign, or business logo (please see samples below) on the nest, a 5x7 print of sign on the nest, the full merch package which includes a critter of your choice (turtle, dolphin, manatee or gator), Friends of DWPSP t-shirt and Friends of DWPSP hat.