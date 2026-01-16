Adopt a Room at the 1720 William Miller House

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About this event
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The heart of the home, where meals were prepared over open hearths and daily life revolved around warmth and work.
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A fascinating look at early medical practices, treatments, and house calls.
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A welcoming space that connects modern visitors with the history of the house.
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A dynamic space showcasing rotating exhibits and special historical themes.
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A formal gathering place for conversation, guests, and colonial hospitality.
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A behind-the-scenes space where provisions were stored and household supplies managed.
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An intimate glimpse into rest, routine, and domestic life in the 18th century.
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