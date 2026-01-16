Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society

Hosted by

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society

About this event

Adopt a Room at the 1720 William Miller House

1720 William Miller House 75 North Country Road Miller Place

Kitchen
$1,000

7 left!

The heart of the home, where meals were prepared over open hearths and daily life revolved around warmth and work.

Dr. Millard's Office
$500

7 left!

A fascinating look at early medical practices, treatments, and house calls.

Gift Shop
$1,000

7 left!

A welcoming space that connects modern visitors with the history of the house.

Special Exhibit's Room
$1,000

7 left!

A dynamic space showcasing rotating exhibits and special historical themes.

Parlour
$1,000

7 left!

A formal gathering place for conversation, guests, and colonial hospitality.

Buttery
$500

7 left!

A behind-the-scenes space where provisions were stored and household supplies managed.

Bedroom
$500

7 left!

An intimate glimpse into rest, routine, and domestic life in the 18th century.

Add a donation for Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!