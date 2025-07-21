Adopt a Shark!

Offered by
If you're located outside of the U.S. please add this shipping cost to your cart. This helps us cover the additional cost of sending your gift from the U.S. to your location via USPS Standard International shipping. This option does not include tracking once it leaves the U.S. Shipping arrival times vary and can take up to a few weeks depending upon your location. If you need an estimated arrival time, faster shipping, or tracked/insured shipping, please contact us.
[Please click 'more details' to view full info] Thank you for diving in and adopting one of the juvenile lemon sharks we tagged in Turks and Caicos (May 2025) with a PIT tag!
We'll be sending you a JAWsome thank you gift that includes the following:
Sharks4Kids research & tagging done under permit through the Turks and Caicos Dept of Environment & Coastal Resources.
[Please click 'more details' to view full info] Thank you for diving in and adopting one of the female lemon sharks we tagged in Turks and Caicos (May 2025) with an acoustic tag!
We'll be sending you a JAWsome thank you gift that includes the following:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!