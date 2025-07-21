Adopt a Shark!

[Please click 'more details' to view full info] Thank you for diving in and adopting one of the juvenile lemon sharks we tagged in Turks and Caicos (May 2025) with a PIT tag!





USPS Standard ground parcel shipping is included for locations within the U.S. If you are located outside of the U.S. please select and include the International Shipping option prior to checkout. Thank you!





We'll be sending you a JAWsome thank you gift that includes the following:

One certificate of adoption, which includes data about your shark (tag #, measurements, etc)

One large greeting card with yellow envelope

One 5"x7" fine art Gicleé print of juvenile lemon shark art by Sharktopia

One 5"x7" photo of juvenile lemon sharks by Jillian Morris

One postcard (kraft cardstock)

One bookmark

Sharks4Kids research & tagging done under permit through the Turks and Caicos Dept of Environment & Coastal Resources.