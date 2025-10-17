Adopt a Veteran 2025

White House, TN 37188, USA
Airforce, 66 male.
Medium shirt.
Pants 30x30: sweatpants, cargos, or jeans
Prefers dark colors.
Shoe size 12: black house shoes or cowboy boots
Wishlist: dutchoven, dinner ware, cheese slicer, swifter wet jet, steak knives, and storage bowls
Navy, male.
Shirt size 18
Pant size 34x34
Undergarment: medium, prefers dark colors; tshirts medium white
Shoe size 12
White socks, long
Wishlist: train track set
Army, Male, 61
Shirt size XL: crew tshirts, dark
Pant size 34x32
Undergarment size medium, boxer briefs; prefers dark colored
Size 13 shoe: winter boots or combat boots
Socks: black crew
Wishlist: air fryer
Uses a wheelchair
Army, male, 62.
Shirt size 2X: tank undershirts(red, blue, or orange preferred)
Shorts only: size 3X, prefers orange(Vols fan) but all colors welcome
Socks: black long socks
Wishlist: Tennessee Vols Orange tshirt, Vols white hat, hand vacuum, air fryer sheetschecking for details), small drone
Uses a wheelchair(amputee)
Navy, male, 58.
Shirt size 3X
Pant Size 44x32
Boxers: blue preferred
Wishlist: gifts for grandchildren ages 4y boy and 2 yr girl, requesting a gift card to Walmart to shop for their Christmas
This is currently an empty apartment however, there will be a veteran moving in shortly. Items that would be useful when they get there: plunger; electric can opener; broom/dust pan; mop/bucket; toilet scrubber and other cleaning supplies.
Navy, male, Shirt size XL; Pant size 36 x 30; XL boxers and XL V-neck tees; prefers white; shoe size 11(blue); ankle socks; puzzles; art supplies such as charcoal; crayola colored pencils; gift certificate for Blinks; sewing machine (basic)
Coast Guard; Male 44; shirt size 2X; pants 38; boxers and v-neck t-shirts; gym shoes size 10 1/2; white no show socks; requesting peanut butter cookies
Male; shirt size L; Pants 34 x32; L boxers and crew neck t-shirts in dark colors; athletic shoes size 13 dark colored; requesting: bedding (queen) and towels/bus card
Navy; male, 61; shirt size 2xl; tank tshirts; Shoe size 11 (4E) white or black; black long socks; Requests: spice rack for on the wall; wine decanter and lazy susan for counter
Army; male 65; Shirt size L; pants: 34 x 34-36; briefs size med and crew shirts size L prefers dark colors; shoe size 13 black or blue; socks long white; requests; household detergent and apple gift card
Army, male; Shirt size medium and pants 32x32; medium boxer and crew neck tshirts; dark colors preferred; shoe size 10 white or black;; white long socks; requests universal remote for TV. This veteran is in a wheelchair
Navy, Male 62; shirt size XL; pants 42x32L; crew neck tshirts prefers white or light colored; requests small portable room divider, night stand and lamp for night stand, two drawer filing cabinet
Army; male, 72; shirt size XL Briefs and v neck tees; favorite colors are blue and red; shoe size 11 color med brown; socks white crew; requesting hi top boots; has a vehicle.
Army, male, 83; Shirt size medium; pants 36 x 30 ; medium briefs; and crew neck tees; shoe size 8 1/2; white long socks
Army, male, 59; shirt size L; pants 36 x 34; Large boxer briefs and v neck tees in dark colors; shoe size 11 1/2 cross country trail; socks gray ankle; requests microwave; gifts cards either Walmart or Visa, broom, mop
Army, male, 57; shirt size XL and pants 33 x 30; boxers and tank tees in dark colors; shoe size 9 (tennis shoes); socks black ankle; requesting a microwave
Army, male, 69, shirt size L and pants 36 x 30; Large boxers in dark colors; shoe size 8 1/2 - 9; socks crew white/black or gray; requesting a microwave; uses a walker
Navy, male, 63; shirt size 2X and pant size 38; Undergarments XL in dark colors; shoe size 10 1/2; socks black crew; Requesting a microwave
Army, male, Shirt size 2X and pants 42 x 32; Boxers XL and crew neck tees @X in dark colors; shoe size 12; sock gray crew; Requesting a toaster oven
Army, male, 59, Shirt size @X and pants 40; XXL undergarments boxers made from t shirt material and crew neck tees in dark colors; shoe size 13 dark colored; diabetic or booties black or white/ crew or long or ankle; requesting lumbar support for office chair; popcorn tins (tall round can) and 2 large solid pillows
Army, male, 58, shirt size M and pants 30 x 30; medium boxer briefs and v neck tees likes colorful; shoe size 9 1/2 - 10 cowboy boots dressy; socks gray crew; requesting Medium set of long johns; electric roaster, George Foreman grill, tv w/dvd player and hot wheels
Army, male, 71. This veteran is only asking for ankle socks. He likes to feed the wildlife around his apartment.
Navy, male 61; shirt size 3x pants 40 - 44 cargo shorts, shoe size 9 1/2 - 10 1/2 work boots, any colors; sock white crew or long uses the bus or walks everywhere
Army, male, 74 needs blue jeans 34 x 34 briefs and v neck tees; prefers black colored items; black ankle socks; no ham or pork items; requesting toaster oven and bath towels with wash cloths
Marine, male 70; dickey brand xl 2 pocket long sleeve dark blue shirt and dark blue 34 x 34 pants; drew t shirts in dark colors; reuesting a dark blue XL coat
