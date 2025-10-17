Adopt a Veteran 2025

Veteran 1
Airforce, 66 male.

Medium shirt.
Pants 30x30: sweatpants, cargos, or jeans

Prefers dark colors.
Shoe size 12: black house shoes or cowboy boots


Wishlist: dutchoven, dinner ware, cheese slicer, swifter wet jet, steak knives, and storage bowls

Veteran 2
Navy, male.

Shirt size 18

Pant size 34x34

Undergarment: medium, prefers dark colors; tshirts medium white

Shoe size 12

White socks, long


Wishlist: train track set

Veteran 3
Army, Male, 61

Shirt size XL: crew tshirts, dark

Pant size 34x32

Undergarment size medium, boxer briefs; prefers dark colored

Size 13 shoe: winter boots or combat boots

Socks: black crew


Wishlist: air fryer


Uses a wheelchair

Veteran 4
Army, male, 62.

Shirt size 2X: tank undershirts(red, blue, or orange preferred)

Shorts only: size 3X, prefers orange(Vols fan) but all colors welcome

Socks: black long socks


Wishlist: Tennessee Vols Orange tshirt, Vols white hat, hand vacuum, air fryer sheetschecking for details), small drone


Uses a wheelchair(amputee)

Veteran 5
details to come

Veteran 6
Navy, male, 58.

Shirt size 3X

Pant Size 44x32

Boxers: blue preferred

Wishlist: gifts for grandchildren ages 4y boy and 2 yr girl, requesting a gift card to Walmart to shop for their Christmas

Veteran 7
This is currently an empty apartment however, there will be a veteran moving in shortly. Items that would be useful when they get there: plunger; electric can opener; broom/dust pan; mop/bucket; toilet scrubber and other cleaning supplies.

Veteran 8
Navy, male, Shirt size XL; Pant size 36 x 30; XL boxers and XL V-neck tees; prefers white; shoe size 11(blue); ankle socks; puzzles; art supplies such as charcoal; crayola colored pencils; gift certificate for Blinks; sewing machine (basic)

Veteran 9
Coast Guard; Male 44; shirt size 2X; pants 38; boxers and v-neck t-shirts; gym shoes size 10 1/2; white no show socks; requesting peanut butter cookies

Veteran 10
Male; shirt size L; Pants 34 x32; L boxers and crew neck t-shirts in dark colors; athletic shoes size 13 dark colored; requesting: bedding (queen) and towels/bus card

Veteran 11
Navy; male, 61; shirt size 2xl; tank tshirts; Shoe size 11 (4E) white or black; black long socks; Requests: spice rack for on the wall; wine decanter and lazy susan for counter

Veteran 12
Details to come

Veteran 13
Details to come

Veteran 14
Army; male 65; Shirt size L; pants: 34 x 34-36; briefs size med and crew shirts size L prefers dark colors; shoe size 13 black or blue; socks long white; requests; household detergent and apple gift card

Veteran 15
Army, male; Shirt size medium and pants 32x32; medium boxer and crew neck tshirts; dark colors preferred; shoe size 10 white or black;; white long socks; requests universal remote for TV. This veteran is in a wheelchair

Veteran 16
Navy, Male 62; shirt size XL; pants 42x32L; crew neck tshirts prefers white or light colored; requests small portable room divider, night stand and lamp for night stand, two drawer filing cabinet

Veteran 17
Details to come

Veteran 18
Empty

Veteran 19
Army; male, 72; shirt size XL Briefs and v neck tees; favorite colors are blue and red; shoe size 11 color med brown; socks white crew; requesting hi top boots; has a vehicle.

Veteran 20
Army, male, 83; Shirt size medium; pants 36 x 30 ; medium briefs; and crew neck tees; shoe size 8 1/2; white long socks

Veteran 21
This is currently an empty apartment however, there will be a veteran moving in shortly. Items that would be useful when they get there: plunger; electric can opener; broom/dust pan; mop/bucket; toilet scrubber and other cleaning supplies.

Veteran 22
Army, male, 59; shirt size L; pants 36 x 34; Large boxer briefs and v neck tees in dark colors; shoe size 11 1/2 cross country trail; socks gray ankle; requests microwave; gifts cards either Walmart or Visa, broom, mop

Veteran 23
This is currently an empty apartment however, there will be a veteran moving in shortly. Items that would be useful when they get there: plunger; electric can opener; broom/dust pan; mop/bucket; toilet scrubber and other cleaning supplies.

Veteran 24
Army, male, 57; shirt size XL and pants 33 x 30; boxers and tank tees in dark colors; shoe size 9 (tennis shoes); socks black ankle; requesting a microwave

Veteran 25
Army, male, 69, shirt size L and pants 36 x 30; Large boxers in dark colors; shoe size 8 1/2 - 9; socks crew white/black or gray; requesting a microwave; uses a walker

Veteran 26
Navy, male, 63; shirt size 2X and pant size 38; Undergarments XL in dark colors; shoe size 10 1/2; socks black crew; Requesting a microwave

Veteran 27
Army, male, Shirt size 2X and pants 42 x 32; Boxers XL and crew neck tees @X in dark colors; shoe size 12; sock gray crew; Requesting a toaster oven

Veteran 28
Details to come

Veteran 29
Army, male, 59, Shirt size @X and pants 40; XXL undergarments boxers made from t shirt material and crew neck tees in dark colors; shoe size 13 dark colored; diabetic or booties black or white/ crew or long or ankle; requesting lumbar support for office chair; popcorn tins (tall round can) and 2 large solid pillows

Veteran 30
Army, male, 58, shirt size M and pants 30 x 30; medium boxer briefs and v neck tees likes colorful; shoe size 9 1/2 - 10 cowboy boots dressy; socks gray crew; requesting Medium set of long johns; electric roaster, George Foreman grill, tv w/dvd player and hot wheels

Veteran 31
This is currently an empty apartment however, there will be a veteran moving in shortly. Items that would be useful when they get there: plunger; electric can opener; broom/dust pan; mop/bucket; toilet scrubber and other cleaning supplies.

Veteran 32
Army, male, 71. This veteran is only asking for ankle socks. He likes to feed the wildlife around his apartment.

Veteran 33
Navy, male 61; shirt size 3x pants 40 - 44 cargo shorts, shoe size 9 1/2 - 10 1/2 work boots, any colors; sock white crew or long uses the bus or walks everywhere

Veteran 34
Army, male, 74 needs blue jeans 34 x 34 briefs and v neck tees; prefers black colored items; black ankle socks; no ham or pork items; requesting toaster oven and bath towels with wash cloths

Veteran 35
Marine, male 70; dickey brand xl 2 pocket long sleeve dark blue shirt and dark blue 34 x 34 pants; drew t shirts in dark colors; reuesting a dark blue XL coat

