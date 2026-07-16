Virtually Adopt an Animal

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✉️ Digital Adoption Certificate
✉️ Personalized email about your animal
📷 Digital photo of your animal
✉️ Digital Adoption Certificate
✉️ Personalized email (twice a year)
🎟️ 4 FREE Digital Guest Passes
📷 Digital photo of your animal
✉️ Digital Adoption Certificate
✉️ Personalized email (4x a year)
🎟️ 6 FREE Digital Guest Passes
📷 Digital photo of your animal
🎬 Digital video of your animal
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!