Two otters are in the foreground of a promotional poster for the Delmarva Discovery Museum's "Virtually Adopt an Animal" program, which offers digital adoption packages with varying benefits and prices.
Delmarva Discovery Museum

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Delmarva Discovery Museum

About this event

Virtually Adopt an Animal

2 Market St

Pocomoke City, MD 21851, USA

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Animal Parent Level 1
$25

✉️ Digital Adoption Certificate

✉️ Personalized email about your animal

📷 Digital photo of your animal

Animal Parent Level 2
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

✉️ Digital Adoption Certificate

✉️ Personalized email (twice a year)

🎟️ 4 FREE Digital Guest Passes

📷 Digital photo of your animal

Animal Parent Level 3
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

✉️ Digital Adoption Certificate

✉️ Personalized email (4x a year)

🎟️ 6 FREE Digital Guest Passes

📷 Digital photo of your animal

🎬 Digital video of your animal

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!