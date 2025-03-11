The Brooklyn Heights Cemetery Preservation Society
Adopt an Arborvitae
Arborvitae
$250
🌿 Duration: 2 years
🌿 Includes: Regular care and a custom recognition plaque
🌿 Placement: Along the fence in the Garden of Meditation, Last Supper, Cedarwood, and Elmwood sections
🌿 Renewal: At the end of the adoption period, you’ll have the first right of refusal to renew for an additional 2 years.
