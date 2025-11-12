Adopt Joy for Christmas Drive

Our family has had some new struggles this year. Bryan continues to receive mental health treatment on an at least biweekly basis. He recently

had a brief inpatient stay for severe symptoms. Gwen found out in a routine physical that she had thyroid cancer and after much testing , it was

determined that she needed a thyroidectomy. Our daughter, Sophia, was born ten weeks early in December 2023 and had a 62 day stay in the NICU, keeping Gwen home from work for about five months. And with her income being the only income, finances are still effected and will be for many years with

Us not being able to pay for our living expenses. We are struggling each month making ends meet. We do not qualify for food share and groceries

so many times certain things do not get paid so we can get food to eat and diapers. We also have to utilize local pantries for food. We really want

A nice Christmas for our daughter and we know we cannot do it without local businesses and community members generosity.