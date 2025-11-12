Adopt Joy for Christmas Drive

Hosted by
About this event
Family of 5- Mother has been battling cancer since 7th grade. Just recently her breathing has gotten bad and she will have to have a trac and g-tube in and will lose her job
Family of 2- She has a rare neurological disease and has already had 5 brain surgeries she has a shunt that drains excess fluid from her brain into her heart. Her symptoms have been debilitating for her to work.
Our family has had some new struggles this year. Bryan continues to receive mental health treatment on an at least biweekly basis. He recently
had a brief inpatient stay for severe symptoms. Gwen found out in a routine physical that she had thyroid cancer and after much testing , it was
determined that she needed a thyroidectomy. Our daughter, Sophia, was born ten weeks early in December 2023 and had a 62 day stay in the NICU, keeping Gwen home from work for about five months. And with her income being the only income, finances are still effected and will be for many years with
Us not being able to pay for our living expenses. We are struggling each month making ends meet. We do not qualify for food share and groceries
so many times certain things do not get paid so we can get food to eat and diapers. We also have to utilize local pantries for food. We really want
A nice Christmas for our daughter and we know we cannot do it without local businesses and community members generosity.
We lost our home and all of our valuables on June 20,2025. We also lost our mother unexpecting sending us in a whirlwind.
A single mom of 3 who has been off work due to a major surgery,
A single mom on one income and have been out of work due to major surgery which has set her behind.
Lost their home and are moving.
Mother has been physically financially and emotionally taken care of her kids alone for 19 years.
Stacy has been a long time supporter and in August of 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Had a bilateral mastectomy in October 2023, cancer free in December 2023.Then in July of 2025 she was diagnosed again with breast cancer and last week told she is now metastatic & Stage 4. Please bring some Christmas cheer to her and her family this year.
I am a single father of three, just trying to make ends meet and give my kids a good holiday, we have
had a lot of bumps in the road and are just looking for love and compassion during these hard times.
Fill laundry baskets with basic household supplies such as:
🧻 Toilet paper 🧼 Paper towels ✨ Glass cleaner (like Windex) 🚽 Bathroom cleaner
🧴 Toilet bowl cleaner …and other essential cleaning and household items.
Either donate here or mail or drop off at 1734 Ken Dale Dr. , Kaukauna
Either donate here or mail or drop off at 1734 Ken Dale Dr. , Kaukauna
Your support will help them with basic needs ( rent, mortgage, food, utilities, etc...) with short immediate needs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!