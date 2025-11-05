Sponsor a Rescue Pet: Spring into Action (March thru May)

Have a favorite dog or cat you'd like to help get adopted? Your donation will be applied towards his/her adoption fee and will be noted on our website and social media.





You will be asked which animal(s) you'd like to sponsor prior to checking out.





All available animals are on the Jelly's website: www.jellysplace.org. Feel free to email us at [email protected] if you have any questions or would like to schedule a time to come meet our dogs and cats at the shelter.