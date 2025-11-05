Sponsor a Rescue Pet: Spring into Action (March thru May)

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About this event
Your donation will be included in our quarterly General Fund and applied towards adoption fees on featured "Adoption Sponsorship Days." Jelly's will decide on the percentage of discount based on animals, need, and interest.
All adoption applicants will be pre-approved prior to adoption.
Have a favorite dog or cat you'd like to help get adopted? Your donation will be applied towards his/her adoption fee and will be noted on our website and social media.
You will be asked which animal(s) you'd like to sponsor prior to checking out.
All available animals are on the Jelly's website: www.jellysplace.org. Feel free to email us at [email protected] if you have any questions or would like to schedule a time to come meet our dogs and cats at the shelter.
Special sponsorship! Spring means "kitten season" for rescue groups. Throughout our community hundreds of kittens will be in need of rescue. Jelly's struggles to afford the cost of spay/neuter for the volume of kittens, and this means we may have to turn them away. Please help us help them! Your donation towards their spay/neuter will make the decision on whether we can take in the kittens into our shelter.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!