Adoption Fees

Puppies in our Foster to Adopt program that are 6 weeks old will have their first shots and dewormer. You must also add by default a Spay/neuter deposit.
Adoption Fee- 8-11 Weeks
$85
Puppies at 8-11 weeks will have had 2 sets of shots and 2 sets of dewormer. You will also need to add a spay/neuter deposit.
Puppy- 12-16 weeks
$125
Puppies that are 12-16 weeks will have had all of their shots, including rabies, fully dewormed, started on flea/tick/heartworm treatment and been microchipped. You will also need to add a Spay/Neuter Deposit.
Spay/Neuter Deposit
$100
This is required for all puppies who have not been spayed or neutered when they leave our rescue. Once you provide proof of the spay/neuter you will receive the $100 deposit back. The spay/neuter must be completed before the puppy is 1 year old.
Adoption Fee- Adult Dog
$185
This is the fee for any adult dog who has already been spayed/neutered, had all their shots, and is current on Flea/Heartworm/Tick treatment.
