Adoption Fees

About this event
These little ones go fast — and for good reason. Your puppy has been treated, vetted, and is ready to grow up in your home.
Past the chaos of puppyhood and full of personality. Adult dogs are often the best-kept secret in rescue.
They've got a little gray on their muzzle and a whole lot of love left to give. Senior dogs have unique personalities and love to nap, and have plenty of years of loving companionship to provide.
Kittens have a hard time solo and thrive in pairs. Adopt two and save (money and your sanity) - kittens play together, grow together, nap together, and adjust into adult cathood better together.
Tiny, chaotic, and irresistible. Your kitten has been treated and is ready to take over your home.
Independent, affectionate on their own terms, and endlessly entertaining. Adult cats settle in and ask for little more than calm companionship (and a fuzzy tower of their own).
Senior cats are low-key, quiet, and often overlooked — which means you'd be their hero. Give them space and reap the love they will fill it with.
Price varies, see adoption agreement for details. Two animals who must be adopted together, discount applies.
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