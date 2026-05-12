Fuzzy Towers Animal Foundation

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Fuzzy Towers Animal Foundation

About this event

Adoption Fees

Puppy - under 1 year
$275

These little ones go fast — and for good reason. Your puppy has been treated, vetted, and is ready to grow up in your home.

Adult Dog - 1-7 years
$200

Past the chaos of puppyhood and full of personality. Adult dogs are often the best-kept secret in rescue.

Senior Dog - 8+ years (Gretchen's Gremlins)
$100

They've got a little gray on their muzzle and a whole lot of love left to give. Senior dogs have unique personalities and love to nap, and have plenty of years of loving companionship to provide.

Two Kittens - Under 1 year
$200

Kittens have a hard time solo and thrive in pairs. Adopt two and save (money and your sanity) - kittens play together, grow together, nap together, and adjust into adult cathood better together.

Kitten - Under 1 year
$150

Tiny, chaotic, and irresistible. Your kitten has been treated and is ready to take over your home.

Adult Cat - 1-7 years
$100

Independent, affectionate on their own terms, and endlessly entertaining. Adult cats settle in and ask for little more than calm companionship (and a fuzzy tower of their own).

Senior Cat - 8+ years (Lily's Legends)
$50

Senior cats are low-key, quiet, and often overlooked — which means you'd be their hero. Give them space and reap the love they will fill it with.

Bonded Pair
$75

Price varies, see adoption agreement for details. Two animals who must be adopted together, discount applies.

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