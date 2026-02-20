Adoption Fees and Deposits

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About this event
Non-refundable Deposit to hold your dog until delivery.
Special Circumstances May Apply to individual cases.
Balance of regular adoption fee less deposit - this amount has to be an ach withdrawal from your checking account. For those wishing to be pay via credit card it has to be divided into 2 parts (under $300) so see part A & part B below to add up to the $425 balance fee.
Part A is $225 of the $425 adopton fee balance.
Part B is the remaining balance of the $425 adoption fee.
You can use this amount to add up to any custom fee/payment plan that was ok'd by Laura.
You can use this amount to add up to any custom fee/payment plan that was ok'd by Laura.
You can use this amount to add up to any custom fee/payment plan that was ok'd by Laura.
$
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