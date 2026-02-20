Barking Mad Animal Refuge Limited

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Barking Mad Animal Refuge Limited

About this event

Adoption Fees and Deposits

Canada to USA

Adoption Deposit item
Adoption Deposit
$200

Non-refundable Deposit to hold your dog until delivery.

Special Circumstances May Apply to individual cases.

Balance of Adoption Fees item
Balance of Adoption Fees
$425

Balance of regular adoption fee less deposit - this amount has to be an ach withdrawal from your checking account. For those wishing to be pay via credit card it has to be divided into 2 parts (under $300) so see part A & part B below to add up to the $425 balance fee.

Part A Adoption Fee item
Part A Adoption Fee
$225

Part A is $225 of the $425 adopton fee balance.

Part B Adoption Fee item
Part B Adoption Fee
$200

Part B is the remaining balance of the $425 adoption fee.

Custom fees Increments #1 item
Custom fees Increments #1
$100

You can use this amount to add up to any custom fee/payment plan that was ok'd by Laura.

Custom Fees Increments #2 item
Custom Fees Increments #2
$50

You can use this amount to add up to any custom fee/payment plan that was ok'd by Laura.

Custom Fees Increments #4 item
Custom Fees Increments #4
$25

You can use this amount to add up to any custom fee/payment plan that was ok'd by Laura.

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