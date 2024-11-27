Adoption Finder's Christmas Project for Foster Youth Gifts 2024
Raffle Details
• Tickets: $25 each / 5 for $100
• Drawing Date: 12/15/24 @ 3pm CST
Prizes:
• Jeremiah’s Ice: Gift Basket valued at $55
• Wags: [Details Coming Soon!]
• Summermoon: $20 Gift Card
• Ignite Nutrition: $50 Gift Card
• Wreck Center: $25 Gift Card
• The Art Dept.: $25 Gift Card
• Tee Box Lounge: One-hour free play certificate
• The Beltonian Theatre: [Details Coming Soon!]
• Z and H Candy: Sweet Gift Basket
• Little Sprouts: 10-pass entry for kids’ fun
• Haute Dog: [Details Coming Soon!]
• Sweet Eats Adventure Farm: 4 admission tickets
• Temple Children’s Museum: Family pass for 4
