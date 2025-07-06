Adored International Ministries Sponsorships

Behind every thriving child is a community that believes in them. Our sponsorship program for orphans in Uganda is built on the idea that no child should have to face life alone. By joining a team of sponsors, you become part of a powerful support network that provides essential care—education, food, healthcare, and emotional encouragement. Together, we can surround each child with the love and opportunity they need to grow, dream, and succeed.
Behind every thriving child is a community that believes in them. Our sponsorship program for orphans in Uganda is built on the idea that no child should have to face life alone. By joining a team of sponsors, you become part of a powerful support network that provides essential care—education, food, healthcare, and emotional encouragement. Together, we can surround each child with the love and opportunity they need to grow, dream, and succeed.
Full Sponsorship
$110
Renews monthly
Behind every thriving child is a community that believes in them. Our sponsorship program for orphans in Uganda is built on the idea that no child should have to face life alone. By joining a team of sponsors, you become part of a powerful support network that provides essential care—education, food, healthcare, and emotional encouragement. Together, we can surround each child with the love and opportunity they need to grow, dream, and succeed.
Behind every thriving child is a community that believes in them. Our sponsorship program for orphans in Uganda is built on the idea that no child should have to face life alone. By joining a team of sponsors, you become part of a powerful support network that provides essential care—education, food, healthcare, and emotional encouragement. Together, we can surround each child with the love and opportunity they need to grow, dream, and succeed.
Support the Farm
$25
Renews monthly
We have a farm to support our operations and to support the futures of the orphans that live with us. We would love you support in growing our farm and gardens. We spend about $100 a month to grow crops and care for our animals, and invite your partnership!
We have a farm to support our operations and to support the futures of the orphans that live with us. We would love you support in growing our farm and gardens. We spend about $100 a month to grow crops and care for our animals, and invite your partnership!
Rent for the House
$150
No expiration
Support the AIM house with a donation to cover 1 month’s rent at the house. By contributing, you help ensure these children have a stable place to sleep, learn, and grow. Every dollar helps us provide the children with the security they deserve. Together, we can give them not just shelter, but hope. You can bless us with 1 or more months, each month is $150. We appreciate and are so grateful for your support of any amount.
Support the AIM house with a donation to cover 1 month’s rent at the house. By contributing, you help ensure these children have a stable place to sleep, learn, and grow. Every dollar helps us provide the children with the security they deserve. Together, we can give them not just shelter, but hope. You can bless us with 1 or more months, each month is $150. We appreciate and are so grateful for your support of any amount.
Add a donation for Adored International Ministries
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!