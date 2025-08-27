form_archived

ADP 2025 MISHRM Conference Sponsorship

ADP 2025 Conference Sponsorship
$1,272

$2400 Sponsorship

  • Bronze Sponsorship ($500)
  • Selfie Station ($1500)
  • 1 conference registration
  • 2 add ons - $200 each - $400 total

6% processing fees = $144


Total - $2544


ADP 2025 Conference Sponsorship -2
$1,272

$2400 Sponsorship

  • Bronze Sponsorship ($500)
  • Selfie Station ($1500)
  • 1 conference registration
  • 2 add ons - $200 each - $400 total

6% processing fees = $144


Total - $2544


common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing