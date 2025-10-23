ADS 2025 Thanksgiving Convention business advertising packages

555 S McDowell St Tower

Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

Online
$500
  • Digital banner advertising in the online Event Program
  • The digital Event Program is the only way for attendees to view upcoming events
  • Amount: $500
Online +
$1,000
  • Digital banner advertising in the online Event Program
  • Business logo to be included on All donors Standing banner displayed at the convention
  • Amount: $1,000
Premium
$2,000
  • Digital banner advertising in the online Event Program
  • Business logo to be included on All donors Standing banner displayed at the convention
  • Dedicated table at the 2-hr networking event
  • Amount: $2,000
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing