ADS Charlotte Chapter
ADS 2025 Thanksgiving Convention business advertising packages
555 S McDowell St Tower
Charlotte, NC 28204, USA
$500
Digital banner advertising in the online Event Program
The digital Event Program is the only way for attendees to view upcoming events
$1,000
Digital banner advertising in the online Event Program
Business logo to be included on All donors Standing banner displayed at the convention
Premium
$2,000
Digital banner advertising in the online Event Program
Business logo to be included on All donors Standing banner displayed at the convention
Dedicated table at the 2-hr networking event
