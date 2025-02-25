ADS Charlotte Middle Eastern Mother's Day 2025

Tickets include a delicious lunch, juice, soft drinks, coffee and tip
**If you do not wish to make a donation to Zeffy please make sure to adjust the amount to $0 prior to check out. This is an option that we can't control so please plan to adjust per your preference**
Tickets include a delicious lunch, juice, soft drinks, coffee and tip
**If you do not wish to make a donation to Zeffy please make sure to adjust the amount to $0 prior to check out. This is an option that we can't control so please plan to adjust per your preference**
Add a donation for ADS Charlotte Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!