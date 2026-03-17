Ads for 2026 Scholarship Breakfast

About this event
Specifications: Half Page Color Ad: 7.5”w x 4.75”h
Please fill out the form on this page and attach your your print-ready advertisement or send an email to [email protected]. Preferred file type: high-quality PDF to size, fonts outlined, and images embedded. ***
Specifications: Full Page Color Ad: 7.5”w x 10”h
Please fill out the form on this page and attach your your print-ready advertisement or send an email to [email protected] *** Preferred file type: high-quality PDF to size, fonts outlined, and images embedded. ***
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