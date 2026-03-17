New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

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New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

About this event

Ads for 2026 Scholarship Breakfast

700 Conference Center Dr

Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$100

Specifications: Half Page Color Ad: 7.5”w x 4.75”h

Please fill out the form on this page and attach your your print-ready advertisement or send an email to [email protected]. Preferred file type: high-quality PDF to size, fonts outlined, and images embedded. ***

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$150

Specifications: Full Page Color Ad: 7.5”w x 10”h

Please fill out the form on this page and attach your your print-ready advertisement or send an email to [email protected]  *** Preferred file type: high-quality PDF to size, fonts outlined, and images embedded. ***

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